Vancouver Bandits Announce First-Ever Pro Combine for Local University Student-Athletes

Published on April 22, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) have announced that the club will be hosting its first-ever university combine, inviting some of British Columbia's most promising men's basketball student-athletes to showcase their talents and earn a spot on a professional roster.

The Bandits University Combine, presented by Fuel Supplements, will take place April 25-26, 2026 at Langley Events Centre and is the first event of its kind hosted by a CEBL team. The invite-only combine will feature nearly 40 student-athletes from post-secondary men's basketball programs across BC and North America. The goal of the combine is for Bandits coaching staff to identify players to invite to training camp, where they can compete for a roster spot for the 2026 CEBL season.

"This combine will give local student-athletes a real professional experience and help us identify players who can impact our team this season," said Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius. "This is the first event of its kind and it is going to create real opportunities for players to step into a pro environment and prove themselves. University players have been a big part of our success, and we will use this combine to strengthen our roster this summer and build for the future."

Under the guise of Julius and the Bandits' coaching staff, student-athletes will participate in workouts and training mirroring those at the professional level. The combine will consist of team-based drills and full-court gameplay; participants will also undergo off-court health testing including a complete body composition analysis scan.

Student-athletes from the following post-secondary men's basketball programs will be participating in the Bandits University Combine: Briercrest College, Bishop's University, Brandon University, Capilano University, Cleveland State University, MacEwan University, McMaster University, Okanagan College, Queen's University, Thompson Rivers University, Trinity Western University, University of British Columbia, University of British Columbia Okanagan, University of the Fraser Valley, University of Manitoba, University of Northern British Columbia, University of Victoria.

As part of the CEBL's long-standing partnerships with U SPORTS and the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA), Canadian men's basketball student-athletes can be signed to Developmental Player Contracts therefore retaining a student-athlete's post-secondary eligibility.

Past Bandits rosters have consisted of university talent such as Thomas Kennedy (2023 U SPORTS Player of the Year), Diego Maffia (2024 U SPORTS Player of the Year) and Sam Maillet (2025 U SPORTS Championship MVP) who have excelled at both their schools and in the CEBL, and have since advanced to professional opportunities.

Fans will get their first chance to watch the Bandits' new-look roster in a charitable preseason game on Saturday, May 9 at 5:00 p.m. at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre when the club faces the Sikh Warriors from ESPN's The Basketball Tournament. Preseason tickets are on sale at this link, with proceeds benefitting the Bandits Community Foundation.







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