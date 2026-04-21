Vancouver Bandits Announce Second Annual Preseason Charity Game

Published on April 20, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Vancouver Bandits in preseason action

(Vancouver Bandits) Vancouver Bandits in preseason action(Vancouver Bandits)

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Monday that the club will host a charitable preseason game on Saturday, May 9 at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PT.

Proceeds from the second-annual charitable preseason game will benefit the Bandits Community Foundation, which uses basketball to empower youth across British Columbia through grassroots programs, life skills education, and expanded access to the sport.

Matching up with the Bandits will be the Sikh Warriors, a team featuring high-calibre players and homegrown talent. The Sikh Warriors previously participated in the 2025 edition of The Basketball Tournament, a U.S.-based invitational summer tournament broadcast on ESPN. This upcoming game will mark the second preseason matchup between the two teams, with the Bandits previously taking the first meeting 100-78 on May 10, 2025.

The May 9 contest will serve as a unique opportunity for fans to witness both international talent and Canadian professional basketball as the Bandits tune up for the upcoming season as part of 2026 CEBL Training Camp. Tickets are available now at www.thebandits.ca/tickets.

In addition to the May 9 charity exhibition game, the club will also be hosting its fifth-annual School Day Game on Thursday, May 7 at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre. The sold-out intrasquad game will tip-off at 11:00 a.m. PT. Updates and recaps for the Bandits 2026 preseason games will be available at thebandits.ca and through the Vancouver Bandits' social media channels.

The Bandits open the 2026 CEBL season on Thursday, May 14 on the road in Saskatoon before coming home for its Home Opener against the Edmonton Stingers on Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre. A full game schedule can be viewed here.

Individuals interested in learning more about tickets for the Vancouver Bandits' upcoming 2026 season are kindly asked to call (604) 455-8881 or email tickets@thebandits.ca.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 20, 2026

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