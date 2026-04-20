Winnipeg Sea Bears Announce 2026 Coaching Staff

Published on April 20, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today announce the coaching staff and basketball operations group for the upcoming 2026 season.

Under the leadership of Head Coach and General Manager Mike Raimbault, Alex Campbell steps in as Lead Assistant Coach and Assistant General Manager and Jeremy Wielenga, Ilarion Bonhomme and Steven Wesley have been named Assistant Coaches.

"I'm excited about the staff we've put together for this summer," said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Raimbault. "It's a group that understands what's required, and there's a strong mix of experience and skill sets that will help us stay consistent and prepared all season."

Wielenga joins the Winnipeg Sea Bears following a lengthy collegiate coaching career as head coach at Keyano College since 2017. During his tenure, he compiled an impressive 131-27 record. Wielenga led Keyano to a CCAA National Championship in 2024, along with ACAC Championships in 2024 and 2026. His program has also secured ACAC silver medals in 2022 and 2025, and a bronze medal finish in 2019. He was named CCAA Coach of the Year in 2022 and earned ACAC Coach of the Year honours in 2020, 2022, and 2023. Prior to Keyano, he held assistant coaching roles at the University of Winnipeg, Lakehead University, and Brandon University. A native of Brandon, Manitoba, Wielenga is known for his strong leadership and player development.

Bonhomme currently serves as head coach of the Brandon University women's basketball program, building a competitive culture within Canada West. A native of Washington, D.C., Bonhomme began his collegiate career at Brandon University, earning Canada West Rookie of the Year honours in 2011-12, before transferring to the University of Manitoba where he helped lead the program to a U SPORTS Final 8 appearance. He went on to play six years professionally across Europe and Australia. Off the court, Bonhomme holds a master's degree in Human Resource Management with a focus on equity, diversity, and inclusion, and is currently pursuing a PhD focused on gender equity in sport.

Wesley joins the staff with a focus on player development following a professional playing career. He currently serves as an assistant coach with the University of Winnipeg Wesmen and as head coach of the Manitoba 14U Provincial Team. Wesley is also the founder of World Class Hoopers, one of Winnipeg's fastest-growing youth basketball development programs. He has played an instrumental role in the development of Northstar Prep and continues to be actively involved in the program.







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