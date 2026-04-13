Winnipeg Sea Bears, MNP and Bike Winnipeg Launch Bike Valet Service at Home Games

Published on April 13, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today announce a new bike valet service at home games in partnership with MNP and Bike Winnipeg, offering fans a safe, convenient and eco-friendly way to attend games.

The MNP Bike Valet will be located on Graham Avenue across from True North Square and will accommodate both human-powered and electric-assisted bicycles. The service will be free for all fans, and provides a simple, hassle-free experience.

"We're excited to help make game days more accessible and sustainable for fans," said Aaron Newnham, Senior Marketing Manager at MNP. "Partnering with the Winnipeg Sea Bears and Bike Winnipeg is a meaningful way for us to support the community while encouraging environmentally friendly transportation options."

The program will be available 90 minutes before tip off and operate much like a coat check for bicycles: fans will hand over their bikes to an attendant and receive a claim stub. After the event, they will present the stub to have their bike returned. This secure, attended service is designed to make game-day travel easier while encouraging sustainable transportation.

"Bike Winnipeg is thrilled to partner with the Sea Bears and MNP to provide safe and secure bike valet parking for all fans attending games this season," said Mark Cohoe, Executive Director of Bike Winnipeg. "We're also looking forward to organizing guided group rides from the northwest, northeast, southeast, southwest and central areas of the city to highlight safe routes to Canada Life Centre. We believe this will encourage people to skip traffic tie-ups, enjoy both the journey and the destination, and get more people biking more often."

The MNP Bike Valet program aims to create a welcoming and accessible experience for fans of all ages. By providing a secure location for bicycles, the Sea Bears, MNP and Bike Winnipeg are helping remove barriers for fans while supporting environmentally friendly travel and strengthening community connections.

Skip the traffic, park your bike for free, and be part of the action this summer with single game tickets.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 13, 2026

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