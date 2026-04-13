Surge Locks in Dynamic Guard Evan Gilyard II for Upcoming Season

Published on April 13, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today that guard Evan Gilyard II has re-signed with the team for the upcoming season.

Gilyard II returns to Calgary after an electrifying 2025 campaign where he established himself as one of the league's most dynamic backcourt players. In 16 games with the Surge, the Chicago native averaged over 20 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game, while shooting efficiently from the field and beyond the arc. His ability to control the tempo, create offense, and deliver in key moments made him a cornerstone of Calgary's success.

The 5'10" guard also delivered under bright lights, including a standout performance at the Scotiabank Saddledome during SURGE 2 STAMPEDE, where he set a franchise regular season scoring record with 37 points to propel the Surge to victory.

Since the conclusion of the CEBL season, Gilyard II has continued to elevate his professional résumé, most recently winning the NBA G League Championship this past weekend with the Greensboro Swarm, adding a major accomplishment that underscores his ability to perform and win at a high level.

"Evan is a proven playmaker and competitor who embodies the identity of our team," said Surge General Manager Shane James.

"His scoring ability and experience make him an important piece as we continue building toward a championship." Prior to his professional career, Gilyard II attended Simeon Career Academy in Chicago, Illinois, before embarking on an impressive collegiate journey. He competed at the University of Texas at El Paso, New Mexico State, and the University of Missouri-Kansas City in the NCAA, where he earned First-Team All-Summit League honours.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Gilyard II turned pro and has built a well-traveled resume. Most recently he played in the NBA G League with the Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets affiliate), Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies affiliate), and Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors affiliate). In a March 2025 game for the Raptors 905 he erupted for a career-high 34 points in a win over the Windy City Bulls.

Gilyard II has also been named as a recipient of the NBA G League Community Assist Award (2024-25), recognizing his significant impact and dedication to community service.

"I'm excited to join the team for a second year and to bring more success to the organization and the Calgary community," said Gilyard II.

Known for his speed and ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor, Gilyard II brings continuity and excitement back to the Surge lineup as the team prepares for the upcoming CEBL season.

Single-game tickets for the Calgary Surge's "OVERDRIVE" season are now available to the general public with several marquee games set to be announced. Visit calgarysurge.ca/single-game-tickets for more details.

About REAL Entertainment & Culture Inc. & the Calgary Surge REAL Entertainment & Culture Inc. (REC) is a professional sports and live entertainment company co-founded by Jason Ribeiro that operates the Calgary Surge Professional Basketball Club and REAL Studios.

The Calgary Surge tipped off their inaugural season at WinSport Event Centre in May 2023, after originating as the Guelph Nighthawks, one of the founding members of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). The Surge are active members of the community and have participated in a few hundred events (and counting) around the city that connect the team with diverse communities through sport, entertainment, and arts and culture. Over three seasons, the Surge have made three straight CEBL Championship Weekend appearances, were crowned Western Conference Champions in 2023 and 2025, hold the league's single-game attendance record, and have sent over 6500 deserving kids and families to their games for free. For more information, visit www.calgarysurge.ca. About the CEBL The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) is Canada's professional basketball league, with 10 member clubs across six provinces. Blending global innovation with local connection, the league is redefining how the game is played and experienced while rooting its teams deeply in communities coast to coast. With a fan base of 4.1 million Canadians - up 57 per cent since 2022 - the CEBL has cultivated Canada's youngest basketball audience, with more than half of its fans aged 34 or younger. Its rapid growth reflects its ability to connect authentically with a new generation of basketball fans while expanding the sport's cultural footprint nationwide.

In 2025, the CEBL featured 17 players with NBA experience, and nearly 70 per cent of its athletes were Canadian - the highest proportion of domestic talent in any professional sports league in the country. To date, nearly 40 players have signed NBA contracts following CEBL seasons, which run from May through August. Visit CEBL.ca or follow @cebleague on social media.







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