Calgary Surge Re-Sign Hometown Guard Olumide Adelodun For 2026 Season

Published on May 11, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







The Calgary Surge announced today that Calgary-born guard Olumide Adelodun will return to the club for the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season following his second successful professional stint in Mexico.

Adelodun returns to the Surge after making an immediate impact during his rookie CEBL campaign in 2025, where he emerged as one of the team's most versatile young contributors. The 6-foot-5 guard appeared in key rotation minutes throughout the season, providing energy on both ends of the floor, while helping Calgary reach Championship Weekend for the third consecutive year. He also delivered several standout performances down the stretch, including a 17-point, eight-rebound effort in Calgary's regular season finale against Niagara.

Following the CEBL season, Adelodun continued his professional development in Mexico with Ostioneros de Guaymas of Mexico's CIBACOPA league during the 2025-26 season, where he showcased his athleticism, defensive versatility, and scoring ability against high-level international competition.

"Bringing Olumide back was a priority for us," said Shane James, General Manager of the Calgary Surge. "He took a big step forward during his first professional season and gained valuable experience playing in Mexico. We're excited to see that growth continue in a Surge uniform."

A product of Bishop O'Byrne High School in Calgary, Adelodun first signed with his hometown club ahead of the 2025 season after a collegiate career that included stops at Ohio University, Winona State, and Niagara University.

During the 2025 CEBL season, Adelodun established himself as a reliable two-way presence off the bench, contributing scoring, rebounding, and perimeter defence, while fitting seamlessly into Calgary's high-energy system. His athletic play and hometown roots quickly made him a fan favourite at WinSport Event Centre.

"Being able to play in my hometown is a true gift from God that I don't take for granted. I'm really grateful and excited to be back playing in front of the city for another summer," said Adelodun.

The Calgary Surge will begin the 2026 CEBL season on the road tomorrow, May 12, against the Ottawa BlackJacks. Additional roster announcements and schedule details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Single-game tickets for the Calgary Surge's "OVERDRIVE" season are now available to the general public with several marquee games set to be announced. Visit calgarysurge.ca/single-game-tickets for more details.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 11, 2026

Calgary Surge Re-Sign Hometown Guard Olumide Adelodun For 2026 Season - Calgary Surge

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