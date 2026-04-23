Real Entertainment & Culture Inc. Announces Three Marquee Calgary Surge Games Across Alberta For 2026 Season

Published on April 23, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







Professional sports and live entertainment company, REAL Entertainment & Culture Inc. (REAL) announced today that its Calgary Surge property of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) will host three marquee games during the 2026 season, with stops in Lethbridge, Red Deer, and a highly anticipated return to the Scotiabank Saddledome during the Calgary Stampede. Following the success of their first neutral-site event in Red Deer, the team continues to expand its reach beyond its home venue at WinSport Event Centre, bringing high-energy professional basketball and unforgettable fan experiences to communities across Alberta.

"The Calgary Surge continue to find impactful ways to bring the CEBL experience to Albertans," said CEBL President and CEO Ty Mazereeuw. "These marquee events will deliver exciting pro basketball featuring teams from three provinces, connecting Canadians and their communities through our sport."

"Tens of thousands of Albertans have embraced the Surge and the CEBL, and we take seriously the responsibility that comes with that support," said Jason Ribeiro, Co-Chairman & President of REAL Entertainment & Culture Inc. "As live events operators and community builders, we believe these marquee games do more than showcase great basketball -- they create energy, drive economic impact, and help strengthen communities across our province. We are deeply grateful for the partnerships we've formed with venues, municipalities, and fans that have enabled us to scale the growth of basketball across Canada."

Building on the success of the league's first neutral-site regular season game, the Calgary Surge will return to Red Deer's Marchant Crane Centrium for SURGE 2 RED DEER for the second consecutive year. The team will face the Edmonton Stingers on Sunday, May 31 at 4:00 p.m., welcoming fans from across the province. Last year's Battle of Alberta was the fourth-highest grossing and attended game in franchise history, creating an electric atmosphere and showcasing Red Deer's growing passion for basketball and arts and culture.

"Sport is key to building healthy, vibrant communities and is a driver of sport tourism, as fans and athletes play, stay, shop and dine," said Honourable Andrew Boitchenko, Minister of Tourism and Sport. "I'd like to offer a warm Alberta welcome to all CEBL teams from across the country, as they visit the host cities of Lethbridge, Red Deer, and Calgary, and best of luck to our Calgary Surge and Edmonton Stingers!"

Next up, the Surge will play a marquee game in Lethbridge on Saturday, June 20 at 5:00 p.m., introducing professional basketball to southern Alberta. The Surge will take on the Montreal Alliance in this historic SURGE 2 LETHBRIDGE matchup, marking the team's first-ever appearance in the city. The event will feature the same high-energy game presentation, entertainment, and community engagement that have defined the Surge experience.

"Lethbridge is proud to host the Calgary Surge and the Canadian Elite Basketball League for this historic return of professional basketball to our city," says Mayor Blaine Hyggen. "It's an exciting opportunity to showcase Lethbridge's vibrant community, outstanding facilities and enthusiasm for major sporting events. We're ready to welcome fans from across the region for a memorable night!"

Lastly, in collaboration with the Calgary Stampede, REAL also announced the return of professional basketball to The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth with SURGE 2 STAMPEDE taking place on Thursday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome where the Calgary Surge will face the Vancouver Bandits.

The Calgary Surge and the Vancouver Bandits had the two best regular season records in the CEBL during the 2025 season and were opponents in the Western Conference Semifinal that saw the Surge victorious and qualify for their third straight Championship Weekend appearance.

Game tickets, starting at $44 plus applicable fees and taxes, include admission to Stampede Park for the entire day and night on July 9, giving fans the chance to explore the rides, food, music, and entertainment of the Calgary Stampede. Fans can attend the game and then make their way to the Coca-Cola Stage to catch globally successful alt-rock phenomenon Mother Mother at 9:00pm or Nashville North to see one of Billboard's top country artists of the decade, Chris Young at 10:15pm.

"We see every year through our Rodeo and Chuckwagon and Relay Races how live sport brings people together at the Calgary Stampede," said Allison Wright, Director of Stampede Programming at the Calgary Stampede. "We're excited to build on that tradition by welcoming the Calgary Surge back to Stampede 2026 and offering fans an all-in-one experience -- from a full day exploring all that the Stampede has to offer, to live professional basketball at the Saddledome, and the chance to keep the celebration going after the final buzzer."

Tickets for all three events are available now via SURGE2REDDEER.ca, SURGE2LETHBRIDGE.ca, and SURGE2STAMPEDE.ca. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to ensure the best selection. For more information on the event and ticket options, visit calgarysurge.ca.

Additional Quotes

Susan Eymann - Executive Director, Lethbridge Sport Council "We are thrilled to welcome the Calgary Surge to Lethbridge. Their approach to using the game to bring people together and share messages of inclusion reflects what we believe in -- that everyone is welcome in sport, whether you're participating or cheering from the sidelines."







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 23, 2026

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