Javonté Brown Returns to Boost Surge in 2026 Season

Published on April 17, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today that centre Javonté Brown will return to the team for the 2026 season after making his professional debut in 2025.

Brown, a key presence in the paint, brings size, physicality, and veteran leadership back to the Surge lineup. His return strengthens Calgary's frontcourt as the team builds toward another competitive CEBL campaign.

"Javonté is an important piece of what we're building here in Calgary," said General Manager Shane James. "His presence and growing professional experience make a significant impact for us on and off the court. We're excited to have him back with the Surge for 2026."

Brown, a 7'0", 240-pound native of Toronto, ON, is a mobile big man known for his shot-blocking, rebounding, and soft touch around the rim. His length and agility make him a valuable interior contributor on both ends of the floor.

In the 2025 CEBL season, Brown averaged 6.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Surge also posted a 75 percent win rate in games he started, highlighting his impact and importance within the lineup.

"Feels great to be back with the Surge. I've got a lot of love for Calgary and what we're building here," said Brown "I'm locked in on coming back better, competing every night, and doing whatever it takes to win a Championship. Can't wait to get in front of the fans again."

During the offseason, Brown continued his professional career overseas with Grupo Ureta Tizona Burgos in Spain. He averaged 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game, showcasing his defensive presence and ability to compete against high-level international talent.

Brown played for the University of Rhode Island during the 2024-25 NCAA season, where he started all 31 games. He averaged 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game while shooting 65 percent from the field. He recorded a season-high 21 points and 10 rebounds against Temple and added multiple blocks in key conference matchups.

Prior to Rhode Island, Brown gained NCAA Division I experience at Western Michigan (2022-23), Texas A&M (2021-22), and UConn (2020-21). At Texas A&M, he made 11 starts and helped the program reach the NIT Championship Game. Across his collegiate career, he developed under elite coaching staff while competing in both Power Five and mid-major conferences.

The Calgary Surge tip off their 2026 CEBL season this spring. Additional roster announcements and schedule details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Single-game tickets for the Calgary Surge's "OVERDRIVE" season are now available to the general public with several marquee games set to be announced. Visit calgarysurge.ca/single-game-tickets for more details.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 17, 2026

Javonté Brown Returns to Boost Surge in 2026 Season - Calgary Surge

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