Calgary Surge Strengthen 2026 Bench With Championship-Level Experience

Published on April 15, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Calgary Surge News Release







The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today their coaching staff for the 2026 season, adding a blend of professional, university, and international experience to the organization's bench.

Joining the Surge and Head Coach Perry Huang for the 2026 campaign are Sidney Dobner, David DeAveiro, and returning assistant coach Kenny Otieno.

Otieno returns to the Surge after a strong 2025 season with the club. A former standout at the University of Alberta, he helped lead the Golden Bears to a Canada West Championship and U SPORTS national bronze medal. He most recently played for the Edmonton Stingers at the professional level. Following his playing career, Otieno transitioned into coaching with both the Edmonton Stingers and University of Lethbridge Pronghorns, where he eventually became the program's head coach in 2023. He brings a strong foundation in player development, scouting, and defensive structure.

"I'm looking forward to my second year with the Surge! Last year was special even though we fell short of our championship goal," said Otieno.

"I'm excited to run it back this season with a reloaded team and a great staff. We appreciate the continued support of our fans and look forward to seeing them this summer!" Dobner joins the Surge after coaching in the NBA and NBA G League system, most recently with the Stockton Kings. She previously worked within the Milwaukee Bucks organization, advancing from player development and video roles with the Wisconsin Herd before becoming the first female assistant coach in Milwaukee Bucks history in 2023. Dobner served in a developmental role during the franchise's 2021 NBA Championship-winning season. Dobner has also worked in NBA Summer League and pre-draft environments, specializing in film breakdown, scouting, and player development.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Calgary Surge and be part of a group that's hungry to compete," said Dobner.

"It's special to be back in Canada, and I'm looking forward to bringing energy, attention to detail, and a winning mindset as we build something special this season."

DeAveiro brings over two decades of coaching experience across U SPORTS, Canada Basketball, and the CEBL. He is currently the head coach of the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) Bold, and previously led both the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and McGill University, combining for over 400 career wins, multiple conference championships, and eight U SPORTS Final 8 appearances. At McGill, he captured five RSEQ titles and while at the University of Ottawa he set the program's all-time wins record. Internationally, DeAveiro has coached with

Canada Basketball at multiple FIBA events. He has also held multiple coaching roles in the CEBL with the Ottawa BlackJacks. In 2025, he reached his 500th U SPORTS career win, ranking among the winningest coaches in Canadian university basketball history.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to join the Surge coaching staff and help bring a championship to the city of Calgary," said DeAveiro.

The Calgary Surge continues to prioritize building a coaching staff that reflects the organization's core values of community, development, and competitive excellence. With a blend of continuity and new leadership, the 2026 staff is well-positioned to support the team's pursuit of a CEBL championship.

Single-game tickets for the Calgary Surge's "OVERDRIVE" season are now available to the general public with several marquee games set to be announced. Visit calgarysurge.ca/single-game-tickets for more details.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 15, 2026

Calgary Surge Strengthen 2026 Bench With Championship-Level Experience - Calgary Surge

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