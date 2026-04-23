CEBL and CBC Sports Release 2026 Season Broadcast and Streaming Schedule
Published on April 23, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)
Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release
Today, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and CBC Sports unveiled the league's 2026 broadcast and streaming schedule. Beginning May 9, CBC Sports will live stream every game of the 2026 CEBL season on the free CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca and CBC Sports YouTube channel. Additionally, six regular season matchups, the Conference Finals and the best-of-three CEBL Finals will be broadcast nationally on CBC TV.
CBC Sports' coverage of the league's eighth season tips off on Saturday, May 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. MT) from the Edmonton EXPO Centre, where the Edmonton Stingers host former Stingers guard and three-time CEBL MVP Xavier Moon and the Winnipeg Sea Bears in a highly anticipated season opener.
"This broadcast schedule reflects the commitment of both our League and CBC Sports to deliver Canadian-grown, top-tier sport action across the nation," said CEBL President and CEO Ty Mazereeuw. "We'll be bringing free access to premier matchups from Canada's pro basketball league to audiences across Canada ."
CBC Sports returns as a key media partner under a new five-year agreement, as announced March 3, after serving as the league's original broadcaster from 2019 to 2022.
The national broadcast schedule also features a marquee rematch of last summer's dramatic Western Conference Semifinal, with the Calgary Surge visiting the Vancouver Bandits on July 5 at Langley Events Centre. Additional matchups throughout the summer will showcase some of the league's top rivalries and premier talent.
Regular-Season games available on CBC TV:
Saturday, May 9, 2026 | 3:30 PM ET | Winnipeg Sea Bears at Edmonton Stingers
Sunday, July 5, 2026 | 3:30 PM ET | Calgary Surge at Vancouver Bandits
Sunday, July 12, 2026 | 3:30 PM ET | Calgary Surge at Winnipeg Sea Bears
Saturday, July 18, 2026 | 3:30 PM ET | Edmonton Stingers at Niagara River Lions
Saturday, July 25, 2026 | 3:30 PM ET | Brampton Honey Badgers at Winnipeg Sea Bears
Sunday, August 2, 2026 | 3:30 PM ET | Winnipeg Sea Bears at Vancouver Bandits
The schedule for CBC Sports' CEBL Playoffs coverage will be announced at a later date.
For the full 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League schedule, visit cebl.ca/schedule. Additional streaming will be available on CEBL+. Details on the league's new playoff format are available at cebl.ca/playoffs, and ticket information can be found at cebl.ca/tickets.
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