Saskatoon Mamba Secure Former NCAA D1 Horizon League Player of the Year Trey Townsend

Published on April 20, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatoon Mamba News Release







The Saskatoon Mamba of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today the team has signed 23-year-old American forward, Trey Townsend, for the upcoming 2026 season. A versatile and high-motor player, Townsend joins the team following a professional journey that includes experience in the NBA G League, NCAA Division I, and international competition.

The Michigan native joins the CEBL for the first time after playing most recently with the Salt Lake City Stars (Utah Jazz affiliate) in the G League, where he played a significant role. During the 2025-26 G League season, Townsend appeared in 24 games, showcasing efficiency and versatility while averaging 4.6 points. Known for his ability to stretch the floor, he shot efficiently from both the field and beyond the arc, including over 40 percent from three-point range during his previous stint with the Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks affiliate)

Prior to his time in the G League, Townsend gained valuable international experience with the KÃÃÂ¶ping Stars in Sweden, making an immediate impact on the roster. He started 87% of his 16 games played and averaged 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

"We're thrilled to welcome Trey to Saskatoon," said Isaiah Fox, Head Coach of Saskatoon Mamba "He's a player who competes at a high level, elevates his teammates, and fits perfectly with the culture we're building here."

Townsend built an impressive collegiate career at the NCAA Division I level, competing with both the Arizona Wildcats and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Over five seasons, he averaged 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, highlighted by a dominant 2023-24 campaign at Oakland where he was named Horizon League Player of the Year and Tournament MVP. He then transferred to Arizona for his final season, where he averaged 8.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while facing top-tier competition.

"I'm super excited to join the team and ready to get to work," said Townsend "It's an awesome opportunity to be able to play with the Mamba this summer and I can't wait to get out there."

Fans can expect Townsend to bring energy, big plays, and a team mindset to the new era of basketball in Saskatoon, blending established excellence with a renewed vision for the future.

Don't miss the action -- single-game tickets for the Saskatoon Mamba's upcoming season are now available. Visit saskatoonmamba.ca/single-game-tickets for more details and to secure your seats.







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