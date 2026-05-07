REAL Entertainment & Culture Inc. Welcomes Mark Cuban to the CEBL ðź??ðź?Ś

Published on May 7, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatoon Mamba News Release







We are proud to welcome entrepreneur, investor, and global sports figure Mark Cuban to the Canadian Elite Basketball League as part of the Brampton Honey Badgers ownership group.

"We have always believed the CEBL could become a global platform for Canadian basketball and entertainment, and having someone like Mark invest in that vision is a powerful validation of where our league is headed. This is bigger than one ownership group - it's a signal that the momentum around Canadian basketball, Canadian markets, and Canadian sports entertainment is real. Alongside our colleagues, we are building a league with world-class ambition, and the global investment and professional sports sectors are starting to take notice."

- Jason Ribeiro, Ph.D., Co-Chairman & President

REAL Entertainment & Culture Inc.

Cuban's involvement is another signal that the CEBL is no longer just growing, it's evolving into something much bigger. From Saskatoon to Calgary to Brampton and everywhere in between, the message is clear: the spotlight on Canadian basketball is getting brighter.

Canadian basketball is moving fast, and the rest of the sports world is paying attention.

Welcome to the CEBL, Mark Cuban!







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 7, 2026

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