Ottawa BlackJacks Re-Sign Franchise Record Holder Javonte Smart

Published on May 7, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks News Release







The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today that the team has re-signed Javonte Smart for the 2026 Season.

The 6 '4 guard, originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, returns to Ottawa after a breakout CEBL season with Ottawa, averaging 26 points.

Smart spent the CEBL off-season with the Osceola Magic, the G-League affiliate of the Orlando Magic.

"Javonte Smart is a tremendous player and a major part of what we do offensively. He's an elite scorer who commands a lot of attention from opposing defenses, and that creates opportunities for everyone around him. Our fans love the energy and competitiveness he brings, and his ability to push the pace allows us to play a fast, fearless and exciting brand of basketball." said Ottawa BlackJacks Head Coach, Justin Mazzulla.

"We're thrilled to welcome Javonte back to Ottawa. What he accomplished last season was nothing short of historic for our franchise. He proved himself as one of the premier players in the CEBL, and just as importantly, he embraced the culture we're building here," said Ottawa BlackJacks General Manager, James Derouin.

In the 2025 CEBL season, Smart averaged 26 points, four rebounds, six assists, and one steal per game.

On July 31 against Niagara, Smart made history by scoring a franchise-record 44 points, the second-most ever recorded in a single CEBL game.

When Smart joined the team in June 2025, he quickly made an impact. In his first three games with the BlackJacks, he scored a combined 86 points.

In his most recent G-League season with the Magic, he averaged 16 points and three assists per game.

His professional career began when he joined the Miami Heat for 2021 NBA Summer League, then shortly after signed a contract with them. He played a few games with the Heat and joined their G-League affiliate the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Shortly after, in November 2021, Smart signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, splitting time with their G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. He then finished that season back with the Skyforce.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, he averaged three points and 1.4 rebounds, In the G-League, he averaged 21 points, four assists and 2 steals.

For the 2022-23 NBA season, Smart joined the Philadelphia 76ers for their NBA Summer League games, before signing a two-way contract with them. During his time with the Delaware Blue Coats, the G-League affiliate of the 76ers, he averaged 20 points per game.

He then finished that season in Belgrade, Serbia with KK Crvena Zvezda. There, he averaged nine points per game.

Since then, he has played with the Orlando, and Osceola Magic, averaging a total of 16 points and four assists throughout his NBA and G-League career.

Now, Smart will be looking to make an impact in the CEBL again this season with the BlackJacks.

Single tickets are currently available to purchase by visiting theblackjacks.ca/tickets.

BlackJacks 2026 season-seat memberships are available now. For additional details, fans are encouraged to email ticketing@theblackjacks.ca or call 613-294-1133.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.