Justin Ndjock-Tadjoré Returns to the Capital

Published on February 26, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today that the club has signed forward Justin Ndjock-Tadjoré ahead of the 2026 season.

He returns to the BlackJacks for his third campaign with the club after previously being selected by Ottawa in each of the last two CEBL Drafts. This will be Ndjock-Tadjoré's first season under a standard player contract as opposed to a developmental contract.

A native of Gatineau, Que., Ndjock-Tadjoré is currently participating in his first season for BK Ogre of the Estonian-Latvian Basketball League where he currently ranks second on the team in rebounds (7.8), blocks (0.8) and steals (0.8) per-game, fourth in minutes (27.9 mpg) and fourth in scoring (13.2 ppg)

The 2025 CEBL season saw the 6'7" forward average 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 15 regular season games. The year was highlighted by a CEBL career-high 19 points on Aug. 10 vs. Vancouver.

"Announcing Justin today is a proud moment for our program. It highlights the commitment to the development player process - taking elite local talent from the U SPORTS level and helping them bridge the gap to the professional game," said Ottawa BlackJacks general manager, James Derouin. "After finishing a strong first year overseas, Justin returns home as a more seasoned, versatile player. His physical tools and high motor are exactly what we need this summer and we're eager to see him take the next big step in his career with us."

A graduate of the University of Ottawa, he helped the Gee-Gees to a U SPORTS bronze medal in each of his two seasons with the team. He joined the club after transferring from St. Bonaventure University (NCAA) where he appeared 13 times for the Bonnies across two campaigns.

Ottawa opens the season at The Arena at TD Place on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. against the defending Western Conference champion, Calgary Surge.

