Ottawa BlackJacks Name Justin Mazzulla as Head Coach

Published on January 22, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today that the club has hired Justin Mazzulla as the fifth head coach in franchise history. He replaces David DeAveiro whose contract was not renewed following the 2025 season.

Mazzulla, a native of Johnston, R.I., currently serves as the Assistant Video Coordinator for the NBA's Utah Jazz after beginning his professional coaching career as an Assistant Coach and Video Coordinator for the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah's G League affiliate.

"Justin Mazzulla represents the exact standard of excellence we want for the Ottawa BlackJacks" said Ottawa BlackJacks General Manager, James Derouin. "He has been a key part of the NBA's most innovative coaching rooms, and he brings a championship-caliber blueprint to our organization. We aren't just looking to compete; we are looking to lead the league in innovation and intensity. Justin is the architect to get us there."

At 27 years, 26 days old at the time of his appointment, he becomes the youngest head coach in CEBL history surpassing current Niagara River Lions bench boss, Victor Raso who was 28 years old when he was named to the position in 2019.

"I chose Ottawa because the ownership, front office and leaders believed in me and were willing to give me a chance," said Mazzulla. "Fearless, fast and fun were the pillars they put forth and it sounded like a great opportunity to join and build around the Ottawa culture and community."

A Division I player for George Washington (2017-19) and Vermont (2020-22), the brother of current Boston Celtics head coach, Joe Mazzulla, joined the University of Rhode Island in June of 2022 as a graduate assistant following his playing career.

He has previously worked as a head coach for Rise to the Top, where he organized Junior NBA youth basketball leagues, and as Performance Coach for Ernie Duncan Hoops, both located in Vermont.

The Gatorade Player of the Year for Rhode Island in 2016, Mazzulla helped lead Bishop Hendrickson High School to consecutive state championships before beginning his collegiate career with the George Washington Colonials where he was recognized with a spot on the Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team in his sophomore campaign.

Ottawa opens the season at The Arena at TD Place on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. against the defending Western Conference champion, Calgary Surge.







