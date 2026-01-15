Ottawa BlackJacks Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule

Published on January 15, 2026

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced their 2026 regular season schedule today, which will see the club begin the year on Tuesday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. against the defending Western Conference champion Calgary Surge at The Arena at TD Place.

Ottawa opens the season with six of their first eight games in the Nation's Capital highlighted by a visit from the back-to-back CEBL champion, Niagara River Lions on Monday, May 18 for a Victoria Day matchup at 7 p.m.

The 2026 schedule will feature CHEO Day on Thursday, May 21, along with a Father's Day matchup against the Saskatchewan Professional Basketball Club on Sunday, June 21. The annual Fan Appreciation Night on Wednesday, July 22 against Scarborough will conclude the home portion of the club's season which comes ahead of a season-long four-game road trip to end the campaign. The regular season will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 2 at Edmonton.

Eight of the BlackJacks' nine CEBL opponents will make an appearance at The Arena at TD Place this season, with each of the club's four Eastern Conference opponents making two visits apiece. Ottawa will not have a contest at Calgary in 2026 with Edmonton standing as the lone team not to play in the Nation's Capital.

The club will take to the court for a pre-season contest on Wednesday, May 6 in their 2nd Annual School Day Game following a franchise high attendance in the first iteration of the event last season. The game serves as a daytime pre-season matchup designed to engage local schools while providing game experience ahead of the regular season.

This season will mark the debut of a full in-market playoff format highlighted by an update to the CEBL Finals format which will consist of a best-of-three series from Aug. 12-16 replacing the previous single-elimination Championship Weekend host team model. This will mark the first multi-game playoff series in league history with the lower seed team hosting Game 1 and the higher seed team hosting Games 2 and 3 (if necessary).

The eighth season in CEBL history tips off on Saturday, May 9 at 3:30 p.m. in Edmonton with the Stingers hosting the Winnipeg Sea Bears with 120 contests taking place this season from coast-to-coast.

Flexible ticket packages and group experiences are currently available to purchase by visiting theblackjacks.ca/tickets.

2026 Ottawa BlackJacks regular season schedule (all times Eastern and subject to change)

Tuesday, May 12 vs. Calgary, 7:30 p.m. (Home Opener)

Friday, May 15 at Brampton, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 18 vs. Niagara, 7 p.m. (Victoria Day)

Thursday, May 21 vs. Brampton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 31 at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2 vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 4 vs. Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 15 at Saskatchewan, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 19 at Scarborough, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 21 vs. Saskatchewan, 7 p.m. (Father's Day)

Tuesday, June 23 vs. Scarborough, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 28 vs. Niagara, 1 p.m.

Thursday, July 2 at Brampton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 4 at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 12 vs. Brampton, 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 18 at Scarborough, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22 vs. Scarborough, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 24 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 26 at Niagara, 3 p.m.

Friday, July 31 at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2 at Edmonton, 6 p.m.







