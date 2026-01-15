Stingers 2026 Schedule Set

Published on January 15, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Edmonton Stingers News Release







(Edmonton) - The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) have announced dates for their 2026 schedule. The schedule will feature 24 regular season games, and fans can experience 12 home games at the Edmonton EXPO Centre from early May to August.

For the second straight year, the Stingers will help tip-off the CEBL schedule, as they open the league's eighth season on Saturday, May 9th at 1:30 PM in a home game against the Winnipeg Sea Bears.

The Stingers schedule is highlighted by 10 weekend games, including five Sunday afternoon matchups to ensure fans of all ages can get in on the fun. Taking the floor on July 1st, the Stingers will host their provincial rivals the Calgary Surge in the third annual Canada Day Classic. The Surge are back in Edmonton on July 26th at the KDays Showcase where fans will have free gate admission into KDays with their Stingers ticket.

Returning to all Stingers home games are affordable family-friendly favorites like $5 concession and drink specials, post-game player autograph sessions, and free parking for all season seat members.

"When I take a look at our 2026 home schedule a couple of things really stand out," said Stingers President, Head Coach, and General Manager Jordan Baker. "First, we have four Saturday games where we expect our fans to pack the EXPO Arena. Second, we are once again playing on Canada Day which has become a fun annual tradition with the Stingers. And third, we finish the season with three straight home games which gives us a great opportunity to gain some momentum heading into the postseason. I think our fans will love the timing and distribution of our home games this summer."

Fans can now secure season tickets to the Stingers upcoming 2026 season. For a limited time, all season memberships are an additional 10% off meaning fans can experience all 12 Stingers home games from $14 per game. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Stingers head office by phone at 1-87STINGERS or email (tickets@thestingers.ca), or by visiting www.thestingers.ca/tickets.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.