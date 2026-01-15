Calgary Surge Announce 2026 Season Schedule

Published on January 15, 2026

Calgary Surge News Release







Calgary, AB - Off the heels of their most successful season to date, "TRILOGY," which earned them Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) honours as Franchise of the Year and 2025 Western Conference Champions, as well as amassing record crowds across three venues (WinSport Event Centre, Scotiabank Saddledome, and Marchant Crane Centrium in Red Deer), the Calgary Surge are shifting into "OVERDRIVE."

The 2026 season is all about acceleration - elevating on-court performance, deepening community engagement, and amplifying the energy the Surge bring to every game. Building on the momentum of last season's achievements, the organization is poised to cement its fast-growing reputation as one of the most exciting live event offerings in Western Canada.

"Building on the momentum of 'TRILOGY,' we're shifting into 'OVERDRIVE' with a relentless focus on basketball excellence, fan experience powered by great art and entertainment, as well as continued community impact," said Team President, Dylan Howe. "Our team will play with urgency as we chase our first CEBL championship and bring even more energy to the Calgary community." On the court, the Surge will open the 2026 campaign on the road against the Ottawa BlackJacks on Tuesday, May 12 at 5:30 p.m. MT, at TD Place. The Surge Home Opener will follow on Thursday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. MT, when the Surge welcome the Scarborough Shooting Stars to WinSport Event Centre for fans' first taste of OVERDRIVE action. For the complete 2026 schedule, visit calgarysurge.ca/schedule. The Canadian Elite Basketball League's (CEBL) eighth season marks the beginning of a new era for the league with the introduction of a full in-market playoff model and the first best-of-three CEBL Finals series in league history.

The Calgary Surge regular season will feature 24 games -- 12 at home and 12 on the road -- running from May 9 to August 3. Following the regular season, the playoffs will begin with a single-elimination Conference Semifinals on Thursday, August 6, followed by single-elimination Conference Finals on Saturday, August 8, with higher seeds hosting each round.

The season will conclude with a best-of-three CEBL Finals from August 12-16, marking the first multi-game championship series in league history, with the lower seed hosting Game 1 and the higher seed hosting Games 2 and 3, if necessary. For more information on the playoff format, visit cebl.ca/playoffs.

2026 season tickets are on sale and for a limited time, fans can purchase an exclusive Home Opener Flex Pack, which includes one ticket to the 2026 Home Opener and two additional games of their choice. Visit calgarysurge.ca/surge-home-opener-pack for more information.

Fans should continue to follow Surge channels as several marquee game announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

About REAL Entertainment & Culture Inc. & the Calgary Surge REAL Entertainment & Culture Inc. (REC) is a professional sports and live entertainment company co-founded by Jason Ribeiro that operates the Calgary Surge Professional Basketball Club and REAL Studios.

The Calgary Surge tipped off their inaugural season at WinSport Event Centre in May 2023, after originating as the Guelph Nighthawks, one of the founding members of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). The Surge are active members of the community and have participated in a few hundred events (and counting) around the city that connect the team with diverse communities through sport, entertainment, and arts and culture. Over three seasons, the Surge have made three straight CEBL Championship Weekend appearances, were crowned Western Conference Champions in 2023 and 2025, hold the league's single game attendance record, and have sent over 6500 deserving kids and families to their games for free. For more information, visit calgarysurge.ca.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from January 15, 2026

