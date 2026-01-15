Vancouver Bandits Announce 2026 Schedule

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Thursday the club's 2026 CEBL regular season schedule, a 24-game campaign that will see the club open its eighth Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season on Thursday, May 14 in Saskatchewan at 6:30 p.m. PT.

The Bandits will tip off the home portion of their schedule with a pair of games as part of Home Opener Weekend at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre. The home opener will be played on Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT against the Edmonton Stingers, while the second game will take place on Sunday, May 24 at 5:00 p.m. when the Bandits host the Calgary Surge in a rematch of the 2025 CEBL Western Conference Quarterfinal.

Fans can take advantage of a special Home Opener Weekend ticket offer; buy three tickets to either or both games and receive an additional ticket for free. Tickets for the Bandits' Home Opener Weekend can be purchased here.

The Bandits enter 2026 off the heels of the club's best regular season performance in its seven-year history, which included a 19-5 record and a league-best 7 sellout games last year in front of the best fans in the CEBL at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre. The Bandits' full season schedule can be accessed.

"Our 2026 schedule represents a major step forward for our club, community gathering and entertainment in British Columbia," said Vancouver Bandits team president Dylan Kular. "Coming off our strongest season to date, we were intentional about building a fan-first calendar that reflects how our community wants to experience live sporting events with weekend games, accessible start times, and meaningful matchups at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre. From Home Opener Weekend to our first-ever neutral site game, 2026 is about continuing to grow the Bandits as a team, a live experience and a community pillar. We are excited to welcome the best fans in the CEBL back and build on the momentum together."

Featuring the club's most fan-friendly schedule to date, Bandits home games will feature start times on Friday nights at 7:00 p.m. (3), Saturday nights at 6:00 p.m. (5), and Sunday afternoons at 5:00 p.m. (2). Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre will be the place to be for professional basketball in British Columbia this summer, further solidifying the Bandits' fast-growing reputation as one of the most exciting and dynamic live event offerings in the Lower Mainland.

The 2026 season will also see the inclusion of the Bandits' first-ever neutral site game when the club hosts Saskatchewan on Saturday, June 6. Further details of the game will be announced in the coming weeks along with upcoming theme nights and single-game ticket sales.

The 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League Playoffs will begin with single-elimination Conference Semifinals on Thursday, August 6, where the 1st seed faces the 4th seed and the 2nd seed faces the 3rd seed in each conference. Winners will advance to the Conference Finals on Saturday, August 8, also single elimination, with higher seeds hosting each round.

The CEBL Finals will be a best-of-three series from August 12-16, marking the first multi-game playoff series in league history:

Game 1 - Wednesday, August 12

Game 2 - Saturday, August 15

Game 3 (if necessary) - Sunday, August 16

The lower seed team will host Game 1, while the higher seed will host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary), replacing the previous single-elimination Championship Weekend host team model.

"These historic changes to our playoff format represent a major milestone for the CEBL and our fans, and they mark a natural progression as the league continues to grow and evolve," explained CEBL President Tyler Mazereeuw. "Our focus remains on delivering the best possible experience for our teams, players, and fans, and this is another step forward in fulfilling that mission. Our fans and communities have supported this league from the start, and we're proud to give them a playoff experience that reflects their passion."

Mazereeuw added, "Championship Weekend played a key role in building the foundation of our league and grew into Canada's largest annual celebration of professional basketball. While we're proud of what it became, moving to an in-market model allows us to deepen connections with our local communities and create new traditions that reflect the growth and maturity of the league."

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, and on CEBL Mobile, the official app of the CEBL (available on Android and iOS devices). The schedule of nationally televised games, along with broadcast and streaming information will be announced at a later date.







