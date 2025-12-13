Bandits Guard Kyle Mangas Signs with NBA's San Antonio Spurs

LANGLEY, BC - Vancouver Bandits guard Kyle Mangas has signed a two-way contract to join the San Antonio Spurs. The news was announced Saturday by the NBA G League on social media.

Mangas was a key member of the Bandits' best season in franchise history as the club amassed a 19-5 record. During the 2025 summer campaign, Mangas finished top five in points (15.3), rebounds (4.6), assists (3.3) and steals (1.3). His stellar performance earned him a call up to the San Antonio Spurs' NBA Summer League squad in July 2025.

At the conclusion of the 2025 CEBL season, Mangas suited up for San Antonio's NBA G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs, dressing in 10 games.

Mangas becomes the third player to sign an NBA two-way contract after playing for the Bandits; the most from any Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) franchise (2023: DJ Steward - Chicago Bulls, 2024: Tazé Moore - Portland Trail Blazers).

Mangas is one of two Bandits players to have signed with an NBA organization in 2025-26. Tyrese Samuel signed an Exhibit 10 contract in September 2025 and is working his way towards a two-way contract.

