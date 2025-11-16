Milan Mann Joins Vancouver Bandits Ownership Group

LANGLEY, BC - November 16, 2025 - Vancouver Bandits and Bandits Sports & Entertainment (BSE), owners of the Vancouver Bandits basketball team and shareholders in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), is pleased to announce that Milan Mann, President of The BM Group, has joined the ownership team.

A prominent figure in BC's construction and real estate ecosystem, Mann has spent over a decade at the helm of the locally-owned construction firm. The BM Group represents a portfolio of construction services, project management, material supply and land development companies. Headquartered in British Columbia and primarily serving the Lower Mainland, The BM Group also has expanded operations and significant holdings in other parts of Canada, the USA and South East Asia.

"It is a privilege and a dream come true to give back to the sport and community that have given me so much. Basketball is a powerful unifier, a vital part of every community's infrastructure and cultural fabric," said Mann. "As a community partner and season ticket holder for a few seasons, I have seen the Bandits embody that spirit. The in-game energy and passion from Bandits fans prove that the CEBL is not just entertaining but engaging, competitive, and growing fast, with the Bandits leading that charge. I am grateful to join the existing team and to contribute to the Bandits' vision on and off the court. With our fans, partners, and community, we have the opportunity to grow the game, strengthen our culture, and inspire the next generation. Go Bandits."

"Milan is the definition of a builder, not just in business but in community," said Dylan Kular, President, Vancouver Bandits. "He believes in the power of sport to unite people and elevate a region. He has been in our building, he has been in our community, and he has seen firsthand what Bandits Basketball means to this province. Milan coming on board is more fuel to our mission: to grow the game, elevate basketball in BC, and create a franchise our province is proud of. We are thrilled to welcome him into the ownership group as we take our next step."

Mann joins Kevin Dhaliwal, Founder and President of Essence Properties, and Bryan Slusarchuk, Principal of SluzCap, in the Bandits ownership group. Since purchasing the Vancouver Bandits in September 2022, Dhaliwal and Slusarchuk have helped guide the club through meaningful progress both on and off the court.

This announcement comes on the heels of the Bandits earning five CEBL Business Awards in the past two seasons, including Franchise of the Year (2025), the Digital Excellence Award (2024), the Community Champion Award (2024 & 2025) and Executive of the Year (2025, Dylan Kular). The Bandits are regarded as one of the premier franchises in the CEBL, also earning back-to-back CEBL basketball awards, including Most Valuable Player (2024, Tazé Moore; 2025, Mitch Creek), Canadian Player of the Year (2024, Koby McEwen; 2025, Tyrese Samuel) and Coach of the Year (2024 & 2025, Kyle Julius).

Season Tickets and Jam Packs are on sale now for the upcoming 2026 season, slated to tip off in early May. More information can be found at thebandits.ca.







