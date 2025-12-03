Bandits President Dylan Kular Honoured at Government of B.C.'s Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Annual Awards

Published on December 2, 2025 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - Vancouver Bandits team president Dylan Kular has been named a recipient of a 2025 B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Annual Award, announced by the Government of B.C. on Tuesday.

The annual awards celebrate people and organizations that demonstrate leadership in promoting multiculturalism, anti-racism and intercultural understanding. Nearly 50 people and organizations were nominated for 2025 awards, recognizing contributions to building inclusive communities. In addition to Kular, three people and one organization are also receiving the B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Awards for their exceptional efforts to fight racism and promote inclusion in British Columbia.

"These award recipients exemplify the values of inclusion and respect that strengthen our province," said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. "Their leadership and creativity are inspiring. I am proud to honour their exceptional efforts to break down barriers, foster inclusion and build stronger, more equitable communities across British Columbia."

Kular was named a recipient of the "Breaking Barriers" award, which recognizes individuals and organizations for their work in tackling systemic or institutional racism and reducing barriers for marginalized communities.

"It is an honour to receive this recognition from the Government of B.C. This award truly reflects the collective efforts of our entire organization," said Kular. "Our team ownership group provides the leadership that empowers our organization to build and foster meaningful change. The Vancouver Bandits and Bandits Community Foundation are committed to continue breaking barriers and connecting communities across B.C. through the sport of basketball."

Under Kular's leadership in 2025, which saw him earn CEBL Executive of the Year honours for a league-record third time, the Vancouver Bandits led efforts in building inclusive communities through sports and partnerships with Indigenous organizations and diverse populations across the province. Through partnerships and initiatives through the Bandits Community Foundation, such as the Indigenous Basketball Collective, in collaboration with the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I-SPARC) and the Junior All Native Tournament (JANT). Kular and the Bandits worked to address systemic barriers and foster meaningful engagement, particularly for individuals with intersecting identities and those in remote areas.

"Advancing anti-racism and intercultural trust requires courage, collaboration and commitment," said Amna Shah, parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives. "These honourees demonstrate all three values through their actions every day. Their efforts to break down barriers and amplify marginalized voices are making a real difference in schools, workplaces and communities across B.C. I am deeply grateful for their leadership and inspired by the positive change they continue to drive."

The B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Awards are part of the government's broader efforts to counter hate and racism by celebrating and empowering local, community-based advocates. Since launching in 2008, more than 60 individuals and organizations have been honoured. Other initiatives include:

an anti-hate community support fund that supports marginalized and at-risk groups with funding for security equipment, graffiti removal and repairs to damaged property

the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network that connects communities with the information, supports and training they need to respond to and prevent future incidents of racism and hate

the B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Grants, which provide funding to support projects that tackle racial inequity and foster intercultural understanding throughout the province

the Racist Incident Helpline, which partners with local organizations to connect people who have experienced racism with resources to help them heal







