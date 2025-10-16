BC's Largest Annual Indigenous Sports Gathering Coming to Langley - 2026 Junior All Native Tournament

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits, Bandits Community Foundation, Vancity Nation Basketball and Kwantlen First Nation are proud to host the 2026 BC Junior All Native basketball tournament, taking place March 15-20, 2026 in Langley, BC.

The Junior All Native Tournament (JANT) is the largest Indigenous youth sports gathering in British Columbia and one of the biggest basketball tournaments in Canada, drawing over 1,200 youth athletes, over 10,000 travellers and over 100 teams from across the province. Additionally, more than 100 Indigenous communities will be attending and represented at the annual tournament.

"Vancity Nation is proud to partner with Kwantlen First Nation, Bandits Community Foundation and Vancouver Bandits to bring JANT to Langley," said Nicole Cardinal, team manager of Vancity Nation basketball club. "This is an opportunity for Vancity Nation to showcase our urban youth who live away from their communities and play a sport they love with Indigenous youth from across BC. Vancity Nation is made of volunteer coaches and managers who provide low cost basketball opportunities for our youth, and together we hope we build pathways that strengthen identity, and community connection. This goes a long way in raising young, productive leaders in a sport they love."

Langley Events Centre will serve as the tournament's primary venue, hosting the opening ceremony on March 15 and championship games on March 20. Games will also be played at venues that include RE Mountain Secondary, Langley Secondary, Walnut Grove Secondary, Peter Ewart Middle and Yorkson Creek Middle schools in Langley.

The 2026 edition of the tournament marks the first time in eight years that the event has been hosted in the Lower Mainland, with the last occurrence in 2018 hosted at North Vancouver's Capilano University.

"On behalf of Vancouver Bandits and Bandits Community Foundation, we are honoured to serve as custodians of the 2026 BC Junior All Native basketball tournament while standing side-by-side with Kwantlen First Nation and VanCity Nation Basketball. Basketball has always been a powerful connector and the Junior All Native basketball tournament is a testament to that," said Dylan Kular, president of the Vancouver Bandits. "The Junior All Native basketball tournament represents the very best of what sport can do such as bringing people together, celebrating culture, and inspiring the next generation."

The Junior All Native Tournament has been a cornerstone event for nearly 50 years, uniting young athletes and their families from Indigenous communities across BC. The tournament aims to inspire Indigenous youth to pursue their goals and make the most of their potential, while improving their fitness and skill levels. The tournament rotates annually between the three regions of Northern BC, Coastal BC, and Interior BC, with the most recent tournament hosted by the Syilx Okanagan Nation in 2025.

Information on the 2026 tournament, including team registration, can be found at www.jant.ca.







