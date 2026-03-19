First Batch of Semi-Finals Set at the 2026 Junior All Native Tournament

Published on March 19, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - Competition is heating up at the 2026 Junior All-Native Tournament as teams make their way into the final stages of play on Wednesday.

All seven age groups continued action on Day 3 of the tournament at multiple venues in Langley as U17 and U13 teams entered the knockout rounds of the tournament, heading into Thursday's and Friday's championship games.

Championship winners will be decided in the U13 Boys and Girls Silver divisions on Thursday.

Still in the mix for Boys: Winá (Bella Bella), Kitselas Grizzlies, Skidegate Saints, Tl'kemchEEn Warriors (Nlakapamux Nation)

Still in the contention for Girls: At'maakwii (Nuxalk), YuułuÃ¯Â¿Â½"iłÃ¯Â¿Â½"atÃ¡Â¸Â¥ Ravens, Maaqtusiis Suns and Laxgalts'ap Jr. Aces (Nisga'a).

The championship games are set for Thursday, March 19 with the U13 Boys Silver final at 7:30 PM at RE Mountain Middle, while the U13 Girls Silver final will tip off at 8:00 PM at Peter Ewart Middle School.

Action also continued for both the U17 Boys and Girls divisions in the Elimination Bracket, Consolation Bracket and Championship Bracket.

U17 Boys VanCity Warriors and Ts'ap (Gingolx) play in Thursday's Championship Bracket semi-final, with matchups in the second chance Elimination Bracket will be decided throughout the day.

In the U17 Girls Championship Bracket, At'maakw (Nuxalk) and Gingolx Storm advanced and will play each other following today's wins. In the Elimination Bracket, Tla-o-qui-aht West Coast, Gitxsan Junior Mystics, Syilx Basketball and Maaqtusiis Lady Suns remain the top four teams heading into Thursday's action.

In the U13 Boys Gold division, Coastal Pride advanced to the semi-final to take on GÃÂ±aw Tlagée Jr. Raiders while Vancity Seawolves will play Sons of Gingolx on Thursday. Both semi-final games will be played at Langley Events Centre.

In the U13 Girls Gold division, four teams advanced to the semi-final. The winner of Snuneymuxw Islanders vs. StólÃ Â will play the winner of Skidegate Saints vs. Mini Mystics in the championship game on Friday. These semi-final games will be played on Thursday at R.E. Mountain Secondary and Walnut Grove Secondary at 11:30 a.m.

U10 Co-Ed teams continued their pool play on Wednesday at Yorkson Creek Middle School.

A full tournament schedule and bracket can be found at this link.

Thursday's games are free of charge to fans of all ages, thanks to the generous support of JANT 2026 sponsors. Tickets for the Friday's games are $10, and free of charge for fans 12 & Under and 65 & Over. Tickets for JANT 2026 are available at showpass.com.

Daily schedules, scores and tournament updates can be found at www.JANT.ca or by following the official tournament social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook. Games can be streamed live for free on CFNR at www.cfnrfm.ca/jant.

U-17 Boys final scores:

LaxÃÂ±gÃÂ±alts'ap Noosik def. Kitasoo Xai'xais Rainmakers 82-65

Gitxsan Torchmen def. Gitmidiik Lightning 80-30

Heiltsuk Nation def. Ahousaht Eagles 62-45

Strike Force def. Syilx Raiders 86-78

Old Massett Raiders def. xÃâaÃÂ'isla Braves 95-61

VanCity Warriors def. Ahousaht Islanders 72-70

North Shore Wolves def. Cariboo Wolves

Gitga'at Seawolves def. Nak'azdli Trees 76-57

Mowachaht Bucks def. Hiiyitliik 81-56

Gitxsan Torchmen def. Tl'kemchEEn Warriors 87-61

LaxÃÂ±gÃÂ±alts'ap Noosik def. Nunanta 69-63

Mowachaht Bucks def. Gitxaała Warriors 55-37

Heiltsuk Nation def. Kwadacha 91-57

Ts'ap def. Gingolx Sons 68-55

Gitga'at Seawolves def. Naani 60-55

North Shore Wolves def. Lil'wat Nation 54-30

Strike Force def. NCN tÃ¯Â¿Â½"atÃ¯Â¿Â½"uus 80-52

Old Massett Raiders def. Gitmidiik Storm 75-57

U-17 Girls final scores:

Gitxsan Junior Mystics def. Gitwaaltk 73-30

Gitmidiik Thunder def. Daughters of Old Massett 76-24

Timberwolves def. Tseshaht Lightning 41-34

Syilx Basketball def. Skeena Sisters 34-30

Haida Gwaii K'uljaads def. Gitsegukla Predators 57-35

Ahousaht Storm def. Gitxaała Warriors 56-30

Gitxsan Junior Mystics def. Gitmidiik Thunder 51-28

KItselas Keepers def. Nootka Rebels 29-13

Gingolx Storm def. Maaqtusiis Lady Suns 72-53

At'maakw def. Tla-o-qui-aht West Coast 60-54

Skeena Sisters def. VanCity Reign 31-21

Syilx Basketball def. Star Gazers 53-24

U-13 Boys Gold final scores:

Vancity Seawolves def. Guardians 49-31

Sons of Gingolx def. Syilx Basketball 56-41

Coastal Pride def. xÃâaÃÂ'isla 61-37

GÃÂ±aw Tlagée Jr. Raiders def. NusqÃ¯Â¿Â½"lst 47-35

xÃâaÃÂ'isla def. North Shore Wolves 45-30

U-13 Boys Silver final scores:

Tl'kemchEEn Warriors def. Gitmidiik Warriors 66-28

Ã¯Â¿Â½"úpnit Warriors def. Tlaga Gaw Tlaas Raiders 53-41

Lil'wat Cowboys def. Nu Nan7nita 2 54-33

Junior tÃ¯Â¿Â½"atÃ¯Â¿Â½"uus def. Jr. Lizards 56-30

Tla-o-qui-aht Wolfpack def. Gitxaała Warriors 42-31

Noosik def. Gitxsan Torchboys 44-37

Nu Nan7nita 1 def. Nak'azdli Wolves 20-0

Skidegate Saints def. Ã¯Â¿Â½"úpnit Warriors 48-37

Tl'kemchEEn Warriors def. Jr. Strike Force 64-48

Winá def. Lil'wat Cowboys 51-33

Kitselas Grizzlies def. Junior tÃ¯Â¿Â½"atÃ¯Â¿Â½"uus 49-43

U-13 Girls Gold final scores:

Skidegate Saints def. Mini Mystics 36-32

Snuneymuxw Islanders def. Tseshaht Lightning 41-8

Stó:lÃ Â def. Syilx Basketball 31-12

Snuneymuxw Islanders def. Skidegate Saints 51-12

Mini Mystics def. Syilx Basketball 42-21

U-13 Girls Silver final scores:Jaadaa Warriors def. Tl'kemchEEn 35-17

Gitxaała Warriors def. Lil'wat Queens 29-10

WÃÂ±SÁNEĆ QELAXEÃ¡Â¹Ë def. Gingolx Storm 38-30

Laxgalts'ap Jr. Aces def. Strikettes 44-11

Anspayaxw Royals def. New Aiyansh Sonics

MázáiqvÃÂ¼'a def. Kaien Island Riptide 26-17

Prince Rupert Sugyigyet def. Kitselas Cougars 31-5

At'maakwii def. Gitxaała Warriors 49-27

YuułuÃ¯Â¿Â½"iłÃ¯Â¿Â½"atÃ¡Â¸Â¥ Ravens def. WÃÂ±SÁNEĆ QELAXEÃ¡Â¹Ë

Maaqtusiis Suns def. Jaadaa Warriors 56-44

Laxgalts'ap Jr. Aces def. Ahousaht Ocean Storm 36-20

U-10 Co-Ed final scores:

Náwála def. Tl'kemchEEn U10 #1 51-16

Lil'wat Cubs A def. Nisga'a Daxgat 31-16

Old Massett Raiders def. Gitxsan Baby Mystics 24-14

Nuxalk Baby Thunders tied Syilx Basketball 18-18

Naani def. United Warriors 35-26

Itty Bitty Ballers def. Tl'kemchEEn U10 #2 45-16

Lil'wat Cubs B def. Battle Hill Ballers 35-25







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from March 19, 2026

First Batch of Semi-Finals Set at the 2026 Junior All Native Tournament - Vancouver Bandits

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