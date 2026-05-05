Bandits Re-Sign All-Time Games Played Leader Duane Notice

Published on May 4, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Vancouver Bandits guard Duane Notice drives against the Edmonton Stingers

(Vancouver Bandits) Vancouver Bandits guard Duane Notice drives against the Edmonton Stingers(Vancouver Bandits)

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits have re-signed veteran guard Duane Notice for his fourth consecutive Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season with BC's professional basketball team.

A 6-foot-3 guard from Toronto, Ont., Notice debuted with the club in 2023 and has contributed leadership, grit, and clutch performances to the roster during his time. He holds several franchise records, including the most regular season games played (58) and the most Target Score game winners (7). Additionally, he is ranked second all-time in both total assists and steals, and fifth all-time in total rebounds.

"Duane Notice is the heartbeat of our culture. He is a relentless leader, a clutch shot-maker, and a defensive tone setter who sacrifices his body," said head coach and general manager Kyle Julius. "Duane shows up early, stays late, and drives everything we do on and off the floor. We expect another huge summer from Duane, and we know he will bring it like he always does."

Notice appeared in 18 regular season games in 2025, including nine starts, where he averaged 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 25.4 minutes per game.

During his CEBL off-seasons, Notice has played for the Sudbury Five of the Basketball Super League (BSL), where he was most recently named 2026 BSL Finals MVP. In the 2025-26 BSL season, Notice averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 36.9 minutes across 28 games played.

Prior to the Bandits, Notice has previous CEBL experience with the Brampton Honey Badgers (formerly known as Hamilton) in 2019 and 2020 and spent two seasons with the Toronto Raptors' NBA G League affiliate, the Raptors 905, between 2018 and 2020.

Internationally, Notice has represented Team Canada at six different tournaments and has played a combined total of 30 games throughout his career for both the junior men's and senior men's national teams.

Over a five-year university career, Notice starred at the University of South Carolina where he is the school's all-time leader in games played with 138. He was named the SEC's Sixth Man of the Year during the 2015-16 season and helped lead the Gamecocks to an appearance in the NCAA Men's Final Four in 2017.

Fans will get their first chance to watch the Bandits' new-look roster in a charitable preseason game on Saturday, May 9 at 5:00 p.m. at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre when the club faces the Sikh Warriors from ESPN's The Basketball Tournament. Preseason tickets are on sale at this link, with proceeds benefitting the Bandits Community Foundation.

The Bandits open the 2026 CEBL season on Thursday, May 14 on the road in Saskatoon before coming home for its Home Opener against the Edmonton Stingers on Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, the CEBL Mobile app, the CBC Gem app and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Marquee games will air nationally on CBC TV.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 4, 2026

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