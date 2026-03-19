Yerba Madre Revealed as Official Yerba Mate Drink of the Canadian Elite Basketball League Through 2028

Published on March 19, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and Yerba Madre today introduced a new three-year partnership, officially naming Yerba Madre as the Official Yerba Mate Drink of the CEBL and its 10 member clubs through the 2028 season.

At the heart of the partnership is a national retail program aimed at celebrating the 2026 CEBL season and creating engaging fan experiences across all league markets. Together, the league and Yerba Madre will activate a purpose-driven collaboration that supports communities and fans from cost-to-coast.

"Basketball is one of the fastest-growing sports in Canada, and the CEBL is building a league that reflects the energy of its communities," said Ben Mand, CEO of Yerba Madre. "We're proud to partner as the Official Yerba Mate Drink of the CEBL and introduce more fans and athletes across the country to the functional benefits and bonding ritual of yerba mate."

Rooted in regenerative sourcing and long-term impact, Yerba Madre aligns with the league's commitment to growing the game and connecting with communities nationwide.

"Yerba Madre shares our commitment to community, sustainability and growth," said CEBL President and CEO Ty Mazereeuw. "This partnership is another demonstration of a great brand expanding the reach and impact of our league nationwide. With Yerba providing opportunities across the nation for consumers to win tickets to our games, they are contributing to our ongoing commitment to meeting fans where they are."

This announcement follows the league's landmark five-year broadcast partnership with CBC Sports. The agreement will see marquee games air nationally on CBC TV including the first best-of-three CEBL Finals in league history, and all games live streamed on CBC Gem and CBC Sports YouTube.

For the full 2026 CEBL schedule, visit cebl.ca/schedule. Details on the league's new playoff format are available at cebl.ca/playoffs, and ticket information for all CEBL games can be found at cebl.ca/tickets.







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