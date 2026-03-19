Announcing the Inaugural be Well School Day Game
Published on March 19, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)
Saskatoon Mamba News Release
The Saskatoon Mamba are proud to announce our inaugural Be Well School Day Game, taking place on Thursday, May 14, at SaskTel Centre in collaboration with Saskatoon Public Schools. Our season opener will now tip off at 10:30 AM.
As part of this special event, our season opener will now tip off at 10:30 AM.
We recognize this is a change from a traditional evening game, and we understand the updated time may not work for everyone. That said, this is still a Saskatoon Mamba home game, and the public can absolutely still attend. We are proud to use this game to create a meaningful experience for students while also welcoming fans to be part of a unique and purposeful day.
WHAT BE WELL MEANS
Designed for Grades 5-12, the Be Well School Day Game connects live professional basketball with student-focused programming centred on:
Academic Excellence
Creating a live learning experience that connects students to growth beyond the classroom
Character
Reinforcing respect, responsibility, and perseverance through sport and teamwork
Engagement
Giving students an experience that is active, relevant, and memorable
Well-Being
Supporting belonging, emotional regulation, resilience, and mental health through purposeful programming
Students will experience more than the game itself, with educational in-game messaging, player reflections, and school engagement connected to these pillars before and after game day.
Thank you for supporting this new chapter of Mamba basketball and our work with Saskatoon Public Schools.
Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from March 19, 2026
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- Announcing the Inaugural be Well School Day Game - Saskatoon Mamba
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