Announcing the Inaugural be Well School Day Game

Published on March 19, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatoon Mamba News Release







The Saskatoon Mamba are proud to announce our inaugural Be Well School Day Game, taking place on Thursday, May 14, at SaskTel Centre in collaboration with Saskatoon Public Schools. Our season opener will now tip off at 10:30 AM.

As part of this special event, our season opener will now tip off at 10:30 AM.

We recognize this is a change from a traditional evening game, and we understand the updated time may not work for everyone. That said, this is still a Saskatoon Mamba home game, and the public can absolutely still attend. We are proud to use this game to create a meaningful experience for students while also welcoming fans to be part of a unique and purposeful day.

WHAT BE WELL MEANS

Designed for Grades 5-12, the Be Well School Day Game connects live professional basketball with student-focused programming centred on:

Academic Excellence

Creating a live learning experience that connects students to growth beyond the classroom

Character

Reinforcing respect, responsibility, and perseverance through sport and teamwork

Engagement

Giving students an experience that is active, relevant, and memorable

Well-Being

Supporting belonging, emotional regulation, resilience, and mental health through purposeful programming

Students will experience more than the game itself, with educational in-game messaging, player reflections, and school engagement connected to these pillars before and after game day.

Thank you for supporting this new chapter of Mamba basketball and our work with Saskatoon Public Schools.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from March 19, 2026

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