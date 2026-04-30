Mamba Add Dynamic Guard Karim Mané to 2026 Roster

Published on April 30, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatoon Mamba News Release







The Saskatoon Mamba of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today the team has signed Canadian-Senegalese and former Orlando Magic guard, Karim Mané, for the upcoming 2026 CEBL season.

The Saint-Hubert, Quebec, native returns to the CEBL for his second season, where he previously established himself as having a key role with the Calgary Surge, averaging 16.7 minutes and 3.7 points per game in 2025.

"Karim is a versatile guard who brings energy, toughness, and a strong understanding of the game," said Head Coach Isaiah Fox. "His journey through the NBA, G League, and international play has shaped him into a well-rounded competitor."

During the 2025-25 offseason, Mané competed internationally with the Rouen Métropole Basket in France and joined the Senegal National Team throughout the year, where he continued to develop as a professional. Over the course of his time with the Senegal National Team, Mané averaged 5.7 points and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 30 percent from the field, helping the team win bronze at the FIBA AfroBasket tournament.

Prior to his time internationally, Mané spent three seasons with several NBA G-League teams, while also having stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic in the NBA.

Additionally, Mané represented Team Canada in 2019 at the U19 World Cup, averaging 24 minutes, 11.7 points, and 3.1 assists per game-displaying his high level of play on the world stage.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to join the Mamba and be part of this new chapter in Saskatoon," said Mané. "I've grown a lot over the past year playing internationally and representing Senegal, and I'm ready to bring that experience back to the CEBL."

Fans can expect Mané to bring high-flying capability and physical play to the new era of basketball in Saskatoon, blending established excellence with a renewed vision for the future.

Don't miss the action -- single-game tickets for the Saskatoon Mamba's upcoming season are now available. Visit saskatoonmamba.ca/single-game-tickets for more details and to secure your seats.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 30, 2026

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