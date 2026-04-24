Mamba Bring Canadian Big Man Markus Harding To Saskatoon, Adding Size, Toughness, And Frontcourt Presence

Published on April 24, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatoon Mamba News Release







The Saskatoon Mamba of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today the team has signed 6-foot-10 Canadian center Markus Harding for the upcoming 2026 season.

The Toronto, Ontario product joins the Mamba following an impactful 2025-26 campaign with Indiana State University, where he started 72 percent of his games and established himself as a reliable presence in the frontcourt. Harding finished the season tied for third on the team in blocks (0.5 per game), using his length and physicality to protect the rim and compete on the glass.

"Markus gives us size, athleticism, and a strong interior presence," said Isaish Fox, Head Coach of the Saskatoon Mamba. "He does the little things that help teams win--rebounding, defending, and playing with toughness on every possession."

In addition to his defensive contributions, Harding played a steady role offensively, totaling 160 points (7.3 per game) while shooting an efficient 50 percent from the field. His ability to finish around the basket and make smart decisions made him a dependable option within Indiana State's system.

Harding's journey to the professional level reflects both development and consistency. After attending Toronto Basketball Academy, he began his collegiate career at Eastern Florida State College before moving on to the NCAA Division I level with Central Michigan and later Indiana State. Across his six-year collegiate career, Harding started 75 percent of his 148 games played, averaging 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game--demonstrating his steady production and all-around impact.

Harding expressed excitement about beginning his professional career in Saskatoon.

"Can't wait to be out there representing the Mamba," he said.

Fans can expect Harding to bring a high-level of physicality and toughness to the new era of basketball in Saskatoon, blending established excellence with a renewed vision for the future.

Don't miss the action -- single-game tickets for the Saskatoon Mamba's upcoming season are now available. Visit saskatoonmamba.ca/single-game-tickets for more details and to secure your seats.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.