Saskatoon Mamba Add Versatile Forward Jaylin Williams For 2026 Season

Published on May 1, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatoon Mamba News Release







The Saskatoon Mamba of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today the team has signed American forward, Jaylin Williams, for the 2026 season. A physical and versatile player, Williams joins the Mamba following his strong 2025 CEBL season with the Winnipeg Sea Bears.

The son of Georgia returns to the CEBL after most recently playing with the Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings affiliate) in the NBA G League, where he helped lead the Kings to a Finals appearance. During the 2025-26 NBA G League season, Williams started in 48 per cent of his 45 games played, ranking third on the team in minutes played (1,216). Known for his two-way style of play, Williams had an impact on both ends of the floor-finishing first on the team in total blocks (37), second on the team for total rebounds (283), and third on the team for total assists (111).

Prior to his 2025-26 season with the Stockton Kings, Williams gained CEBL experience with the Winnipeg Sea Bears in 2025, where he put his own stamp on the league. Williams started 52 per cent of his games played, shot 42 per cent from the field, and averaged 9.2 points per game.

"Jaylin is the kind of player every coach wants -- tough, unselfish, and impactful on both ends of the floor," said Head Coach Isaiah Fox. "He's proven he can compete at a high level, and his versatility and experience will be a huge asset for us as we build something special here in Saskatoon."

During his collegiate career, Williams competed at the NCAA Division I level with the Auburn Tigers for his five seasons of eligibility. Breaking out in his fifth year, Williams averaged 12.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 57 per cent from the field. This performance earned Williams a spot on the All-SEC Second Team.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to join the Mamba and compete in the CEBL this season," said Williams "I'm looking forward to bringing energy, versatility, and a winning mindset, and building something special with the team and fans in Saskatoon."

Fans can expect Williams to bring physicality, experience, and passion to the new era of basketball in Saskatoon, blending established excellence with a renewed vision for the future.

Don't miss the action -- single-game tickets for the Saskatoon Mamba's upcoming season are now available. Visit saskatoonmamba.ca/single-game-tickets for more details and to secure your seats.







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