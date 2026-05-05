Bandits Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster

Published on May 5, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday its training camp roster for its eighth season of professional basketball, led by head coach and general manager Kyle Julius.

Vancouver's 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) training camp roster features 16 athletes; including 12 Canadians, 6 British Columbians, three Americans and one international player.

Beginning today (May 5) and running until Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Training Camp will take place at Langley Events Centre and is highlighted by two preseason games: the club's fifth-annual intrasquad School Day Game on Thursday, May 7 at 11:00 a.m. PT and its second-annual charitable exhibition game against The Basketball Tournament's Sikh Warriors on Saturday, May 9 at 5:00 p.m. PT. Both games will tip off at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre.

May 9 tickets are on sale at this link, with proceeds benefitting the Bandits Community Foundation.

This year's training camp squad features five returnees from the 2025 roster that helped lead the Bandits to its best record in franchise history (19-5), including CEBL Canadian Player of the Year Tyrese Samuel, Duane Notice, David Mutabazi and Majok Gum. Shamar Givance will report to the club at the conclusion of his current season with Champagne Basket in France.

The Bandits made major waves during CEBL Free Agency, headlined by NBA-experienced Canadian guard Mychal Mulder. Vancouver also added 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers preseason member Miller Kopp, Los Angeles Lakers G League guard Tevian Jones, and Houston Rockets G League guard John Knight III, rounding out a strong group of high-calibre talent with professional experience.

Five student-athletes who participated at the 2026 Bandits University Combine will be in attendance, including Ashton Bain, Shadynn Smid, Jack Vandenberg, Dario Lopez and Jalen Shirley, all of whom will have the opportunity to make their mark and compete for a spot on the final roster.

In addition to homegrown U SPORTS representation, a pair of recent Canadian NCAA DI graduates will return north of the border to suit up at Training Camp. Following a five-year collegiate career at Lehigh then Boise State, Coquitlam, B.C.'s Dominic Parolin is stepping into his first professional opportunity. Joining him is Montreal, Que., native Jefferson Koulibaly, a product of Georgia Southern University.

At the helm for his seventh season with the Bandits organization is head coach and general manager Kyle Julius. The reigning back-to-back CEBL Coach of the Year, and one of the most respected minds in Canadian basketball, continues to implement a system built on a culture of toughness and togetherness.

The Bandits open the 2026 CEBL regular season on Thursday, May 14 on the road in Saskatoon before coming home for its Home Opener against the Edmonton Stingers on Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, the CEBL Mobile app, the CBC Gem app and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Marquee games will air nationally on CBC TV.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 5, 2026

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