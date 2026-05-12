Bandits Sign NBA G League All-Star Jaelen House

Published on May 12, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Tuesday that former Los Angeles Clippers G League guard and recent NBA G League All-Star Jaelen House has signed with the club for the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League season (CEBL).

Boasting strong ties to Vancouver and the NBA, House is the nephew of former Vancouver Grizzlies star Mike Bibby and the son of former NBA champion Eddie House.

"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the Bandits and be part of something special in Vancouver," said House on joining the Bandits and the CEBL. "The culture, toughness, and competitive mindset really stood out to me, and I know this is the right place for me to grow as a player and person. I'm ready to get to work, compete every day, and do whatever it takes to help this team win a championship!

A 6-foot-1 guard from Phoenix, Ariz., House topped the NBA G League in assists percentage (40.5 per cent) with the San Diego Clippers last season. In addition to his team-leading 7.3 assists per game, he also recorded 21.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 28.6 minutes through 22 regular season games.

House broke multiple records for his all-star play during the 2025-26 season, setting a franchise record for assists in a game (17) and dropping a career-high 45 points on February 21, 2026. His stellar play earned him a roster spot in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game, part of NBA All-Star Weekend festivities.

"Jaelen is an elite point guard with serious NBA talent. He will come in and enhance our offense and culture right away; he fits who we are and what we are about perfectly," said head coach and general manager Kyle Julius. "This year's team is talented and full of grit and toughness, and that is exactly what Jaelen is all about."

House most recently played with the Beijing Royal Fighters of the Chinese Basketball Association, with whom he signed in March and posted a 44 point performance on April 19.

Prior to turning professional, House attended the University of New Mexico (UNM) where he earned Defensive Player of the Year and Tournament MVP honours in the Mountain West Conference in his senior year in 2023-24. House started 31 games, leading the Lobos in scoring (15.9) and steals (2.3) per game, as well as 3.5 assists per game.

He was voted as a Second Team All-Star in his conference, while captaining his team and 11th seed appearance at that year's NCAA March Madness tournament. House also holds UNM's single-season program record for steals (86) during the 2022-23 season, which ranked him second across all NCAA DI players that year.

The Bandits open the 2026 CEBL season on Thursday, May 14 on the road in Saskatoon before coming home for its Home Opener against the Edmonton Stingers on Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre. A full game schedule can be viewed here.

Bandits Single Game Tickets and additional 2026 ticket options can be purchased here.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, the CEBL Mobile app, the CBC Gem app and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Marquee games will air nationally on CBC TV.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 12, 2026

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