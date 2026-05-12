CEBL Weekly Preview: Eight Players to Watch as 2026 Season Hits Full Gear

Published on May 12, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Calgary Surge guard Sean (Rugzy) Miller-Moore in Calgary 88s uniform

(Calgary Surge) Calgary Surge guard Sean (Rugzy) Miller-Moore in Calgary 88s uniform(Calgary Surge)

And we're off.

The CEBL season officially tipped off Saturday when the Winnipeg Sea Bears squeaked out a target-score thriller in a 77-75 win over the Edmonton Stingers.

Now, we're set for a full slate of action as each of the eight other teams get their years started this week.

Before we fully dive in, one last reminder that things are a little different this time around - mainly, there is no automatic playoff berth, with the top four teams by record in each conference reaching the CEBL Playoffs. The CEBL Finals will be a best-of-three for the first time in league history, contended on both teams' home courts.

Still, the CEBL action you know and love largely remains the same.

Here are eight players - one from each team that will debut this week - worth watching with the 2026 season officially underway:

Sean (Rugzy) Miller-Moore, guard, Calgary Surge

We'll start with a familiar face as Miller-Moore, the Brampton native, returns to Calgary for a fourth straight season. Miller-Moore, 27, is the all-time leading scorer among Canadians in the CEBL after passing Alex Campbell last season, and he came oh-so-close to winning his first-ever title before falling to the Niagara River Lions last August. Now, he'll be looking to finally get that long-awaited ring.

Matthew Cleveland, guard, Ottawa BlackJacks

Cleveland, 23, comes to the CEBL after spending the season in the G League, where he worked close to incoming BlackJacks head coach Justin Mazzulla, a video coordinator with the Utah Jazz, while with their Salt Lake City affiliate. The Atlanta native averaged 16.1 points per game as a G League rookie to go with 7.8 rebounds while knocking down 35.7 per cent of his three-point attempts.

Mychal Mulder, guard, Vancouver Bandits

A veteran of 84 NBA games, Mulder is set for his CEBL debut on a Bandits team still searching for its first title. The Windsor, Ont., native has been known as a shooter throughout his basketball career, including a 37 per cent mark in the NBA, where he last played in 2022. Now, he'll hope to fill in the gaps left by the exit of reigning MVP Mitch Creek in Vancouver.

Tavian Dunn-Martin, guard, Saskatoon Mamba

An old face in a new place, Dunn-Martin is set for his sophomore season in the CEBL after shining as a rookie with the Montreal Alliance. The diminutive point guard played 21 games for the Quebec club, averaging 18.8 points and 6.2 assists. He now joins a rebranded Mamba squad in search of its first championship since the inaugural 2019 season.

Charles Bediako, forward, Scarborough Shooting Stars

The Canadian forward, who has G League experience, made headlines this year when briefly returned to the University of Alabama men's basketball team before a court ruled he was ineligible. Now, Bediako, of Brampton, Ont., returns to the pro ranks with the Shooting Stars, where he promises to be a frontcourt force.

Guillaume Boucard, forward, Montreal Alliance

Boucard heads back home to Montreal after tasting the title with the Niagara River Lions last season, where he played a critical role, mostly off the bench, averaging 20 minutes, 6.9 points and five rebounds per contest. With the Alliance never having reached the Championship Final in their four seasons, perhaps Boucard's experience could be the missing piece.

Sean East II, guard, Brampton Honey Badgers

The MVP runner-up is sporting new colours this season as he heads east from Edmonton, where he put together a masterful rookie season in 2025. Now, East II - alongside fellow big-name signings in Jameer Nelson Jr. and ex-Stingers teammate Keon Ambrose-Hylton - will look to restore glory to the Honey Badgers franchise. East II scored 23.3 points per game last season while shooting 40.6 per cent from beyond the arc.

Khalil Ahmad, guard, Niagara River Lions

The two-time reigning Finals MVP is back for another go at it as he looks to lead the River Lions to a third straight 'chip. The always-calm Ahmad is far-and-away the CEBL's all-time leader in Target Score Winners, and even amid change around him - most notably at head coach - he remains the straw that stirs the Niagara drink.

Weekly schedule (Eight games)

Game #2 - Tuesday, May 12 - CGY at OTT - 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT - The Arena at TD Place (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #3 - Thursday, May 14 - VAN at SSK - 10:30 a.m. CST / 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET - SaskTel Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #4 - Friday, May 15 - SSS at MTL - 7:30 p.m. ET - Verdun Auditorium (CBC Gem, YouTube, RDS, CEBL+)

Game #5 - Friday, May 15 - OTT at BHB - 7:30 p.m. ET - CAA Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #6 - Saturday, May 16 - SSK at WPG - 7 p.m. CDT / 6 p.m. CST / 8 p.m. ET - Canada Life Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #7 - Saturday, May 16 - VAN at EDM - 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET - Edmonton EXPO Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #8 - Sunday, May 17 - CGY at BHB - 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT - CAA Centre (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

Game #9 - Monday, May 18 - NRL at OTT - 7 p.m. ET - The Arena at TD Place (CBC Gem, YouTube, CEBL+)

For the full 2026 CEBL schedule, please visit cebl.ca/games.

Images from this story







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.