CEBL and CBC Sports Unveil Broadcast Team for 2026 Season

Published on May 5, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Niagara River Lions celebrate the 2025 CEBL championship

(Niagara River Lions) Niagara River Lions celebrate the 2025 CEBL championship(Niagara River Lions)

Today, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) in partnership with CBC Sports, unveiled an energetic and experienced broadcast team that blends veteran voices, former players and emerging talent from across Canada. This group will deliver compelling, courtside and studio coverage to audiences nationwide on CBC and CBC Gem beginning Saturday, May 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. MT) in Edmonton as the Stingers host the Winnipeg Sea Bears to open the league's eighth season.

Hosted by Donnovan Bennett, alongside panelists Tamika Nurse and Jevohn Shepherd, the CEBL on CBC Sports broadcast team brings together a dynamic mix of award-winning storytellers, seasoned play-by-play voices and accomplished analysts with experience spanning the NBA, Olympics and top international competitions. Commentators Arash Madani, Mitch Peacock, and Peter Ruttgaizzer and sideline reporters Esfandiar Baraheni, Chris Wiggins, Marc Majeau and Joey Slattery, make up the deep roster of seasoned broadcasters that will deliver expert insight and compelling coverage from courtside to studio.

"This broadcast team reflects the energy and high calibre competition of our games," said CEBL President and CEO Ty Mazereeuw. "World-class broadcasters and CBC's wide reach will deliver an elevated, accessible viewing experience that brings the action and excitement of our league to Canadians everywhere."

The national broadcast slate features six regular-season games, as well as the CEBL Conference Finals and best-of-three CEBL Finals. The full CEBL on CBC TV schedule was released April 23, with every game streaming live on the free CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca and CBC Sports YouTube channel, ensuring fans can catch the action anytime, anywhere.

2026 CEBL ON CBC SPORTS BROADCAST TEAM

Arash Madani - Play-By-Play

Arash Madani is an award-winning broadcaster who has covered many of the world's premier sporting events, including the Super Bowl, Olympics, Wimbledon, World Series, The Masters and NCAA Final Four. He has interviewed some of sport's biggest names, such as Roger Federer, Christine Sinclair and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while also delivering insights from global icons like Usain Bolt, Serena Williams and David Beckham. Basketball has been central to his work, with coverage spanning five NBA Finals, including the Toronto Raptors' 2019 championship, as well as Canada's historic medal run at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and multiple Olympic Games. A recipient of the George Gross Award as Canada's top sports broadcaster, Madani is known for his ability to tell compelling athlete stories on and off the court.

Chris Wiggins - Sideline Reporter

Chris Wiggins is entering his third season with the CEBL as a sideline reporter for the Vancouver Bandits. He brings nearly a decade of morning radio experience and currently works as a reporter with CTV Vancouver, while also serving as the digital and in-game host for the BC Lions. Known for his energy and storytelling approach, Wiggins brings a dynamic presence to each broadcast and returns to the sidelines this summer.

Donnovan Bennett - Host

Donnovan Bennett is an acclaimed storyteller, host, producer, and content creator known for his thoughtful approach that explores the meaningful intersections of sports, race, politics, gender and pop culture. With extensive experience across television, radio, and digital, Bennett has become a distinctive voice in sports media, recognized for his ability to spark important and engaging conversations. Bennett has received numerous accolades for his work, including the Lester B. Pearson Award, Ted Rogers Award, Black Excellence Award, RTDNA Canada Award, and back-to-back Amnesty International Canada Media Awards. He is a three-time Canadian Screen Award nominee. Bennett also frequently covers the biggest sporting events on the global calendar, including the Olympic Games for CBC.

Esfandiar Baraheni - Sideline Reporter

Esfandiar Baraheni is a broadcaster and reporter who has spent the past decade covering the CEBL, NBA, G League and the Toronto Raptors. His work has appeared across a range of outlets, including The Athletic, theScore, Forbes, TSN and Sportsnet, along with Raptors 905 and Raptors Republic, bringing a strong background in basketball coverage and storytelling.

Jevohn Shepherd - Analyst and Panelist

Jevohn Shepherd is a former University of Michigan captain who went on to an 11-year professional career and represented Canada internationally, including at the 2009 FIBA World Championship, while also earning a bronze medal at the 2005 Summer Universiade in Bangkok. Following his playing career, he served as General Manager and President of Basketball Operations for the Ottawa BlackJacks before transitioning into broadcasting. He is now an NBA analyst with TSN and provides colour commentary for the Toronto Raptors on TSN 1050.

Joey Slattery - Sideline Reporter

Joey Slattery is a Winnipeg-based broadcaster and journalist entering his fourth season with the CEBL as a sideline reporter and as the play-by-play voice of the Sea Bears. He co-hosts and produces the Target Score Weekly podcast, focused on the Sea Bears and the CEBL. A former CTV Sports Director, Slattery brings over a decade of experience across multiple Canadian markets and has built a reputation as a trusted voice in basketball coverage and storytelling.

Marc Majeau - Sideline Reporter

Marc Majeau is an Edmonton-based broadcaster who has spent the past seven seasons as a voice of the Edmonton Stingers, working across play-by-play, colour commentary and sideline roles. He has also served as the play-by-play voice of the University of Alberta and Canada West basketball for the past decade, including calling two national championships in 2022 and 2024.

Mitch Peacock- Play-By-Play

Mitch Peacock is an experienced broadcaster and the play-by-play voice of the Calgary Surge, entering his fourth season calling CEBL games. He joined the league's national broadcast team last year and has covered basketball internationally, including assignments for Germany's BBL, Turkey's BSL and EuroLeague preseason action. In addition to basketball, he calls games in the Swedish Hockey League and Champions Hockey League. Peacock's career also includes play-by-play at five Olympic Games, along with roles as a rinkside reporter on Hockey Night in Canada, host of FIFA World Cup coverage, anchor of FOX Soccer Report and host of Calgary Flames radio.

Peter Ruttgaizer- Play-By-Play

Peter Ruttgaizer is an experienced broadcaster who spent three seasons as a play-by-play voice in the CEBL. He has worked across a wide range of sports, including the NHL, MLS, CFL, FIS Ski Cross and U SPORTS basketball, hockey and football, in roles as a play-by-play announcer, reporter and host. His experience spans both national and regional broadcasts with NBC Sports, MSG Network, Altitude Sports and CBC Sports. Returning to the CEBL, Peter brings a strong familiarity with the league and a passion for telling its story.

Tamika Nurse - Panelist

Tamika Nurse is a seasoned basketball analyst for TSN and a proud Hamilton, Ontario native. A former NCAA Division I athlete, she played for both the University of Oregon and Bowling Green State University before bringing her insight to Canadian airwaves. Tamika comes from one of North America's most accomplished sports families. Her father, Richard Nurse, played in the CFL; her mother, Cathy Nurse, was a varsity basketball star at McMaster University. Her siblings include WNBA standout Kia Nurse and NHL defenseman Darnell Nurse. She is also the niece of former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb, further underscoring the multi-sport legacy she proudly represents.

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 5, 2026

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