All Teams in Action on Day Two of 2026 Junior All Native Tournament

Published on March 18, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - March 17, 2026 - The 50th Junior All-Native Tournament (JANT) was in full swing on Tuesday as all seven age groups were in action for the first time in Langley.

U10 co-ed teams stepped onto the floor for their first games at Yorkson Creek Middle School, while U13 girls and boys teams continued round robin play.

U17 girls and boys teams advanced to the knockout rounds of the tournament. Winners from Monday's games advanced automatically to the next round on Tuesday, and losing teams advanced to second chance Elimination Bracket as part of the tournament's under-17 double knockout format.

U17 games played on Tuesday were elimination games as JANT kicks into the latter stages of the tournament.

The 4 U17 boys teams advancing in the Championship Bracket are: VanCity Warriors, Ahousaht Islanders, Gingolx Sons, Ts'ap

The 7 U17 boys teams advancing in the second chance Elimination Bracket are: Gitxsan Torchmen, Gitmidiik Lightning, Tl'kemchEEn Warriors, Old Massett Raiders, Gitmidiik Storm, xÃâaÃÂ'isla Braves

The 4 U17 girls teams advancing in the Championship Bracket are: At'maakw, Tla-o-qui-aht West Coast, Gingolx Storm, Maaqtusiis Lady Suns

The 8 U17 girls teams advancing in the second chance Elimination Bracket are: Star Gazers, Syilx Basketball, Skeena Sisters, VanCity Reign, Gitmidiik Thunder, Daughters of Old Massett, Gitwaaltk, Gitxsan Junior Mystics

A full schedule and brackets can be found at this link.

Games were played at Langley Events Centre, R.E. Mountain Secondary, Walnut Grove Secondary, Langley Secondary, HD Stafford Middle School, Peter Ewart Middle School and Yorkson Creek Middle School.

Action continues on Wednesday, March 18th in venues across Langley, leading up to championship Friday. Games from March 16-19 are free of charge to fans of all ages, thanks to the generous support of JANT 2026 sponsors. Tickets for the championship games are $10, and free of charge for fans 12 & Under and 65 & Over. Tickets for JANT 2026 are available at showpass.com.

U-17 Boys final scores:

Old Massett Raiders def. Terrace Kings 72-64

LaxÃÂ±gÃÂ±alts'ap Noosik def. Witset Wesiy 78-46

Gitxsan Torchmen def. Surrey Suns 82-50

Strike Force def. Snaw-Naw-As Sawbills 78-55

Gitmidiik Storm def. Skidegate Saints 70-54

Kitasoo Xai'xais Rainmakers def. Gitxsan Grizzlies 85-49

NCN tÃ¯Â¿Â½"atÃ¯Â¿Â½"uus def. Kitselas Hornets 70-33

Gitmidiik Lightning def. Kispo Magic 52-51

VanCity Warriors def. Tl'kemchEEn Warriors 91-55

Ts'ap def. Nunanta 85-50

Gingolx Sons def. Syilx Basketball 70-66

Ahousaht Islanders def. xÃâaÃÂ'isla Braves 69-49

Snaw-Naw-As Sawbills def. Gixaała Warriors 65-47

Old Massett Raiders def. Mowachaht Bucks 70-42

Gitxsan Torchmen def. Gitga'at Seawolves 80-33

LaxÃÂ±gÃÂ±alts'ap Noosik def. Naani 87-21

Ts'ap def. Terrace Kings 77-59

Syilx Basketball def. Strike Force 70-57

Ahousaht Islanders def. Witset Wesiy 82-40

VanCity Warriors def. Surrey Suns 80-40

Snaw-Naw-As Sawbills def. Lil'wat Nation 63-47

LaxÃÂ±gÃÂ±alts'ap Noosik def. Kwadacha 77-30

Old Massett Raiders def. North Shore Wolves 81-37

Gitxsan Torchmen def. Heiltsuk Nation 77-59

U-17 Girls final scores:

Sylix Basketball def. Kitselas Keepers 47-19

VanCity Reign def. Nootka Rebels 56-20

Tl'kemchEEn Lytton Strong def. Tseshaht Lightning 40-24

Daughters of Old Massett def. Timberwolves 53-44

ÃâºÃ¯Â¿Â½"ásákv Girls def. Gitxaała Warriors 47-40

Haisla Jr. Girls def. Ahousaht Storm 45-31

Gitxsan Junior Mystics def. Gitsegukla Predators 60-16

Tla-o-qui-aht West Coast def. Gitmidiik Thunder 72-31

Gingolx Storm def. Skeena Sisters 73-52

At'maakw def. Star Gazers 116-27

VanCity Reign def. Tl'kemchEEn Lytton Strong 37-32

Syilx Basketball def. Haida Gwaii K'uljaads 44-17

Maaqtusiis Lady Suns def. Gitwaaltk 56-52

Daughters of Old Massett def. Jr. ÃâºÃ¯Â¿Â½"ásákv Girls 53-35

Gitxsan Junior Mystics def. Haisla Jr. Girls 69-11

U-13 Boys Gold final scores:

Coastal Pride def. NusqÃ¯Â¿Â½"lst 45-28

Syilx Basketball def. xÃâaÃÂ'isla 33-30

Sons of Gingolx def. North Shore Wolves 49-10

GÃÂ±aw Tlagée Jr. Raiders def. xÃâaÃÂ'isla 48-27

Guardians def. NusqÃ¯Â¿Â½"lst 34-31

Coastal Pride def. Sons of Gingolx 53-42

North Shore Wolves def. Guardians 44-39

Vancity Seawolves def. Syilx Basketball 49-41

U-13 Boys Silver final scores:

Skidegate Saints def. Tla-o-qui-aht Wolfpack 62-40

Tl'kemchEEn Warriors def. Noosik 64-45

Nu Nan7nita 1 def. Noosik 62-54

Tlaga Gaw Tlaas Raiders def. YFN Ravens 58-50

Kitselas Grizzlies def. Tl'kemchEEn Warriors 46-37

Winá def. Nak'azdli Wolves 79-5

Gitxsan Torchboys def. Tla-o-qui-aht Wolfpack 49-43

Junior tÃ¯Â¿Â½"atÃ¯Â¿Â½"uus def. Gitxaała Warriors 8-24

Jr. Strike Force def. Nu Nan7nita 2 63-18

Lil'wat Cowboys def. Jr. Lizards 59-40

Tlaga Gaw Tlaas Raiders def. Nak'azdli Wolves 41-16

Gitmidiik Warriors def. YFN Ravens 36-31

Ã¯Â¿Â½"úpnit Warriors def. Nu Nan7nita 1

Tl'kemchEEn Warriors def. Noosik 64-45

Skidegate Saints def. Tla-o-qui-aht Wolfpack 62-40

Skidegate Saints def. Jr. Lizards 54-42

Lil'wat Cowboys def. Gitxsan Torchboys 46-32

Kistselas Grizzlies def. Ã¯Â¿Â½"úpnit Warriors 46-24

Winá def. Gimidiik Warriors 58-35

U-13 Girls Gold final scores:

Skidegate Saints def. Syilx Basketball 39-14

StólÃ Â def. Tseshaht Lightning 47-8

Mini Mystics def. StólÃ Â 25-19

Snuneymuxw Islanders def. Syilx Basketball 45-13

Skidegate Saints def. Tseshaht Lightning 37-10

U-13 Girls Silver final scores:

Ahousaht Ocean Storm def. Anspayaxw 45-16

Tl'kemchEEn def. MázáiqvÃÂ¼'a 40-33

At'maakwii def. VanCity Grizzlies 44-22

Jaadaa Warriors def. Strikettes 24-22

YuułuÃ¯Â¿Â½"iłÃ¯Â¿Â½"atÃ¡Â¸Â¥ Ravens def. Laxagalts'ap Jr. Aces 38-29

WÃÂ±SÁNEĆ QELAXEÃ¡Â¹Ë def. Kaien Island Riptide 50-18

Maaqtusiis Suns def. Gitxaała Warriors 59-30

MázáiqvÃÂ¼'a def. Prince Rupert Sugyigyet 37-20

Ahousaht Ocean Storm def. Lil'wat Queens 30-9

Kitselas Cougars def. Jaadaa Warriors 31-28

Gitxaała Warriors def. New Aiyansh Sonics 46-16

Laxgalts'ap Jr. Aces def. Tl'kemchEEn 49-15

YuułuÃ¯Â¿Â½"iłÃ¯Â¿Â½"atÃ¡Â¸Â¥ Ravens def. Prince Rupert Sugyigyet 53-12

At'maakwii def. Kitselas Cougars 50-20

Maaqtusiis Suns def. Kaien Island Riptide 56-15

Strikettes def. VanCity Grizzlies 24-21

Gingolx Storm def. Lil'wat Queens 29-20

WÃÂ±SÁNEĆ QELAXEÃ¡Â¹Ë def. New Aiyansh Sonics 34-6

U-10 Co-Ed final scores:

Syilx Basketball 26-11 United Warriors

Itty Bitty Ballers 44-18 Tiny Titans

Nuxalk Baby Thunders def. VanCity Vanguards 36-4

Syilx Basketball def. Naani 35-25

Tlaga Gaw Tlaas Raiders def. Tl'kemchEEn U10 #2 30-16

Battle Hill Ballers def. Tl'kemchEEn U10 #1 28-26

Náwála def. Lil'wat Cubs B 60-36

Old Massett Raiders def. Lil'wat Cubs A 37-21

Nisga'a Daxgat def. Gitxsan Baby Mystics 20-19







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from March 18, 2026

All Teams in Action on Day Two of 2026 Junior All Native Tournament - Vancouver Bandits

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