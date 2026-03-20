Winners and Finals Matchups Take Shape at Junior All Native Tournament

Published on March 20, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - After an action-packed week at the 50th Junior All-Native Tournament, U13 Silver winners were crowned and U13 Gold and U17 championship matchups were decided on Thursday.

Maaqtusiis Suns and Skidegate Saints were named U13 Silver Girls and Boys champions, respectively, while matchups were decided for U17 and U13 Gold divisions for Friday's championship games.

A full slate of games are set for Friday, all games played at Centre Court at Langley Events Centre.

8:30 a.m.: U17 Girls Semi-final #2: Gingolx Storm vs. Tla-o-qui-aht West Coast

10:00 a.m.: U17 Boys Semi-final #2: Ts'ap vs. Ahousaht Islanders

11:30 a.m.: U13 Girls Gold Final: Snuneymuxw Islanders vs. Mini Mystics

12:45 p.m.: U13 Boys Gold Final: GÃÂ±aw Tlagée Jr. Raiders vs. Sons of Gingolx

2:30 p.m.: U17 Girls Final: At'maakw vs. Semi-final #2 Winner

4:00 p.m.: U17 Boys Final: VanCity Warriors vs. Semi-final #2 Winner

U13 Girls Silver:

The championship game went down to the wire as Maaqtusiis Suns won the championship by a single point, defeating YuułuÃ¯Â¿Â½"iłÃ¯Â¿Â½"atÃ¡Â¸Â¥ Ravens 44-43. Eltenore John led all scorers with 20 points.

Laxgalts'ap Jr. Aces defeated At'maakwii 35-32 in the third place matchup.

U13 Boys Silver:

Skidegate Saints defeated Kitselas Grizzlies 48-36 in a thrilling affair to win the U13 Boys Gold Championship. Tissaan Suzuki-Brown led the way for the Saints with 18 points.

Tl'kemchEEn Warriors defeated Winá 65-29 in the third place game. Colton Moody had 28 points.

U13 Girls Gold:

The quest for the U13 Girls Gold division concludes on Friday.

Snuneymuxw Islanders will play Mini Mystics at Langley Events Centre on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Stó:lÃ Â beat Skidegate Saints 32-26 on Thursday to finish in third place.

U13 Boys Gold:

Only two teams are left standing in the U13 Boys Gold division.

GÃÂ±aw Tlagée Jr. Raiders will play Sons of Gingolx in the Championship game on Friday after both teams had narrow victories in their semifinal games. The Championship game is at Langley Events Centre at 12:45 p.m.

U17 Girls:

At'maakw will take on the winner of Friday morning's semi-final at 2:30 PM at Langley Events Centre.. Gingolx Storm and Tla-o-qui-aht West Coast, the two teams left standing in the second-chance Elimination Bracket, will square off at Langley Events Centre at 8:30 a.m.

At'maakw advanced to the Championship game following their 96-41 win over Gingolx Storm on Thursday night. Kashlyn Mack led the team in scoring with 25 points.

U17 Boys:

VanCity Warriors are headed to the U17 Boys Championship on Friday at 4:00 p.m. after defeating Ts'ap 65-62 on Thursday night. Ts'ap will face Ahousaht Islanders to close out that division's second-chance Elimination Bracket on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

A full tournament schedule and bracket can be found at this link.

Day passes for the Friday's Championship games are $10, and free of charge for fans 12 & Under and 65 & Over. Tickets for JANT 2026 are available at showpass.com.

Daily schedules, scores and tournament updates can be found at www.JANT.ca or by following the official tournament social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook. Games can be streamed live for free on CFNR at www.cfnrfm.ca/jant.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from March 20, 2026

Winners and Finals Matchups Take Shape at Junior All Native Tournament - Vancouver Bandits

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