Day One in the Books at the 2026 Junior All Native Tournament

Published on March 17, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The quest for the championships at the 50th Junior All-Native Tournament (JANT) is underway.

JANT 2026 action tipped off in Langley as 112 teams took to the court for the first time on Monday.

Teams from six different age groups participated in action on opening day across Langley Events Centre, R.E. Mountain Secondary, Walnut Grove Secondary, Langley Secondary, HD Stafford Middle School, Peter Ewart Middle School and Yorkson Creek Middle School.

Sixteen teams, who played on Monday, from the under-17 girls and under-17 boys categories advanced to Tuesday's games, while losing teams advanced to second chance Elimination Bracket as part of the under-17 double knockout format. Under-13 teams are still in round robin play.

The 16 under-17 boys teams advancing: Naani (Wapuk), Gitga'at Seawolves, Mowachaht Bucks, Gitxaała Warriors, xÃâaÃÂ'isla Braves (Haisla), Gingolx Sons, Nunanta (Nuxalk Nation), Tl'kemchEEn Warriors (Nlaka'pamux Nation, Lytton, BC), Gitmidiik Lightning (New Aiyansh), Kispo Magic (Gitxsan Nation), Kitselas Hornets, NCN tÃ¯Â¿Â½"atÃ¯Â¿Â½"uus (Port Alberni), Gitxsan Grizzlies, Rainmakers (Kitasoo Xaixais Nation), Saints (Skidegate), Gitmidiik Storm (Gitlaxt'aamix).

The 16 under-17 girls teams advancing: Kitselas Keepers, Nootka Rebels (Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation), Tseshaht Lightning, Tl'kemchEEn Lytton Strong, Timberwolves (Greenville), Daughters of Old Massett (Haida Nation), Jr Lady Warriors (Gitxaala Nation), Jr. Asakv Girls, Ahousaht Storm, Haisla Jr. Girls, Gitsegukla Predators, Gitmidiik Thunder, At'maakw (Nuxalk Nation), Star Gazers (Lil'wat) and Maaqtusiis Lady Suns.

Under-10 co-ed teams begin play tomorrow at Yorkson Creek Middle School..

Action continues on Tuesday, March 16th in venues across Langley, leading up to championship Friday. Games from March 16-19 are free of charge to fans of all ages, thanks to the generous support of JANT 2026 sponsors. Tickets for the championship games are $10, and free of charge for fans 12 & Under and 65 & Over. Tickets for JANT 2026 are available at showpass.com.

Daily schedules, scores and tournament updates can be found at www.JANT.ca or by following the official tournament social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook. Games can be streamed live for free on CFNR at www.cfnrfm.ca/jant.

U17 Boys final scores:

Gitmidiik Lightning def. Ahousaht Eagles 67-53

Kitselas Hornets def. Hiiyitliik 46-31

Nunanta def. Gitxsan Grizzlies 96-53

Kitasoo Xai'xais Rainmakers def. Cariboo Wolves

Ts'ap def. LaxÃÂ±gÃÂ±alts'ap Noosik 57-38

Strike Force def. Snaw-Naw-As Sawbills 75-48

Gingolx Sons def. Kispo Magic 98-26

Gitmidiik Storm def. Nak'azdli Trees 78-48

Witset Wesiy def. Naani 63-55

VanCity Warriors def. Old Massett Raiders 74-71

Ahousaht Islanders def. Gitxsab Torchmen 89-67

Tl'kemchEEn Warriors def. NCN tÃ¯Â¿Â½"atÃ¯Â¿Â½"uus 84-38

Terrace Kings def. Mowachaht Bucks 89-20

xaisla Braves def. Skidegate Saints 55-39

Syilx Basketball def. Gitxaala Warriors 110-21

Gitxsan Grizzlies def. Cariboo Wolves 62-34

KIspo Magic def. Hiiyitliik 80-48

Gingolx Sons def. Ahousaht Islanders 113-37

Nunanta def. Gitmidiik Storm 73-49

Tl'kemchEEn Warriors def. Kitselas Hornets 112-18

NCN tatuus def. Gitmidiik Lightnings 79-73

Snaw-Naw-As Sawbills def. Kwadacha 57-5

Laxgalts'ap Noosik def. Lil'wat Nation 92-30

Skidegate Saints def. Nak'azdli Trees 74-30

xÃâaÃÂ'isla Braves def. Kiasoo Xai'xais Rainmakers 83-63

Surrey Suns def. Gitga'at Seawolves 85-55

Gitxsan Torchmen def. North Shore Wolves 105-16

Old Massett Raiders def. Heiltsuk Nation 82-40

U17 Girls final scores:

Skeena Sisters def. Haida Gwaii K'uljaads 67-31

Gitwaaltk def. VanCity Reign 56-45

Tla-o-qui-aht West Coast def. Gitxsan Junior Mystics 61-41

Gingolx Storm def. Syilx Basketball 85-40

Maaqtusiis Lady Suns def. Tseshaht Lightning 69-20

At'maakw def. Timberwolves 114-13

Gitmidiik Thunder def. Ahousaht Storm 95-14

Star Gazers def. Gitxaala Warriors 54-18

Gitwaaltk def. Haisla Jr. Girls 70-19

Skeena Sisters def. Jr. ÃâºÃ¯Â¿Â½"ásákv Girls 83-31

Maaqtusiis Lady Suns def. Gitsegukla Predators 60-13

Syilx Basketball def. Daughters of Old Massett 49-41

Gitxsan Junior Mystics def. Tl'kemchEEn Lytton Strong 81-25

Gitmidiik Thunder def. Nootka Rebels 91-8

Timberwolves def. Kitselas Keepers 55-20

U13 Boys Gold final scores:

NusqÃ¯Â¿Â½"lst def. North Shore Wolves 47-38

Vancity Seawolves def. GÃÂ±aw Tlagée Jr. Raiders 38-37

Coastal Pride def. Guardians 45-33

Sons of Gingolx def. NusqÃ¯Â¿Â½"lst 52-38

Vancity Seawolves def. xÃâaÃÂ'isla 43-41

GÃÂ±aw Tlagée Jr. Raiders def. Syilx Basketball 44-32

Coastal Pride def. North Shore Wolves 55-24

Sons of Gingolx def. Guardians 53-32

U13 Boys Silver final scores:

Ã¯Â¿Â½"úpnit Warriors def. Noosik 44-43

Junior tÃ¯Â¿Â½"atÃ¯Â¿Â½"uus def. Nu Nan7nita 2 75-30

Winá def. YFN Ravens 35-26

Jr. Lizards def. Tla-o-qui-aht Wolfpack 50-33

Skidegate Saints def. Lil'wat Cowboys 36-29

Tl'kemchEEn Warriors def. Nu Nan7nita 1 79-47

Tlaga Gaw Tlass Raiders def Gitmidiik Warriors 58-45

Kitselas Grizzlies def. Noosik 68-35

Jr. Strike Force def. Gitxaała Warriors 59-24

Jr. Lizards def. Gitxsan Torchboys 61-55

YFN Ravens def. Nak'azdli 52-0

Lil'wat Cowboys def. Tla-o-qui-aht Wolfpack 63-34

Tl'kemchEEn Warriors def. Ã¯Â¿Â½"úpnit Warriors 59-36

Nu Nan7nita 2 def. Gitxaała Warriors 43-36

Jr. Strike Force def. Junior tÃ¯Â¿Â½"atÃ¯Â¿Â½"uus 53-41

Kitselas Grizzlies def. Nu Nan7nita 1 54-39

Skidegate Saints def. Gitxsan Torchboys 60-24

Winá def. Tlaga Gaw Tlass Raiders 59-54

U13 Girls Gold final scores:

Syilx Basketball def. Tseshaht Lightning 25-11

Mini Mystics def. Tseshaht Lightning 41-15

Snuneymuxw Islanders def. Stó:lÃ Â 56-22

Skidegate Saints def. Stó:lÃ Â 53-43

Snuneymuxw Islanders def. Mini Mystics 59-21

U13 Girls Silver final scores:

Tl'kemchEEn def. Prince Rupert Sugyigyet 35-33

At'maakwii def. Jaadaa Warriors 27-12

YuułuÃ¯Â¿Â½"iłÃ¯Â¿Â½"atÃ¡Â¸Â¥ Ravens def. MázáiqvÃÂ¼'a 57-12

Kaien Island Riptide def. New Aiyansh Sonics 36-32

Gingolx Storm def. Anspayaxw Royals 32-19

WÃÂ±SÁNEĆ QELAXEÃ¡Â¹Ë def. Maaqtusiis Suns 48-29

Laxgalts'ap Jr. Aces def. Prince Rupert Sugyigyet 57-25

Gitxaała Warriors def. Kaien Island Riptide 52-13

At'maakwii def. Strikettes 57-20

VanCity Grizzlies def. Kitselas Cougars 36-31

Ahousaht Ocean Storm def. Gingolx Storm 27-18

Lil'wat Queens def. Anspayawx Royals 23-20

YuułuÃ¯Â¿Â½"iłÃ¯Â¿Â½"atÃ¡Â¸Â¥ Ravens def. Tl'kemchEEn 54-8

Laxgalts'ap Jr. Aces def. MázáiqvÃÂ¼'a 60-18

Gitxaała Warriors def. WÃÂ±SÁNEĆ QELAXEÃ¡Â¹Ë 35-22

Kitselas Cougars def. Strikettes 45-29

Maaqtusiis Suns def. New Aiyansh Sonics 58-20

Jaadaa Warriors def. VanCity Grizzlies 41-20







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from March 17, 2026

Day One in the Books at the 2026 Junior All Native Tournament - Vancouver Bandits

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