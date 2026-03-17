Season Tickets on Sale Now, Starting at $26/Game

Published on March 17, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatoon Mamba News Release







Basketball in Saskatoon is entering a new chapter, and 2026 Saskatoon Mamba Season Ticket Memberships are officially on sale.

A Season Ticket Membership gives you access to 10 home games across SaskTel Centre and Merlis Belsher Place, with pricing built to deliver strong value for fans, families and supporters who want to be part of something new.

When you purchase, you'll also receive an exclusive NEW ERA MAMBA 920 hat for every season ticket purchased.

Why become a member?

Memberships start at $260 all-in

Exclusive savings compared to single-game pricing

Games at both home venues

Complimentary parking for SaskTel Centre home games

Flexible tickets, merch discounts, and member-only experiences

This is more than a ticket package. It is your opportunity to get in early, support the next chapter of basketball in Saskatoon, and help build what comes next with us.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from March 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.