2026 Junior All Native Tournament Officially Tips Off

Published on March 15, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - It was all smiles and cheers as athletes were celebrated at the opening ceremony of the 50th Junior All-Native Tournament (JANT) on Sunday.

Fans, families and JANT alumni filled the seats of the Langley Events Centre to cheer on nearly 2,000 athletes and coaches, accompanied by traditional songs and dances as they took centre stage to open the six-day celebration of sport and culture.

"It's unbelievable how many people are here [and] it's amazing what sport can bring," said Chief Marrilyn Gabriel, Kwantlen First Nation.

Songs and drums were played and dances were performed by Wild River as 129 teams made their way onto the floor during the two-hour opening ceremony.

"This is a family affair. I raise my hands up to each and everyone of you that put the hard work in to get here," she added.

Sunday's ceremony marked the beginning of one of the largest iterations of the Junior All-Native Tournament.

In partnership with the Kwantlen First Nation and the Bandits Community Foundation, the tournament runs from Sunday, March 15th to Friday, March 20th, and will feature under-17, under-13 and under-10 teams from across B.C. for one of Canada's largest youth basketball tournaments.

Athletes from big and small communities in B.C. watched and cheered in their seats as they were welcomed by Harley Chappell, Chief of Semiamhoo First Nation.

Chappell and Gabriel encouraged the athletes to enjoy themselves, but success isn't measured by wins and losses.

"I hope you have fun, you meet a lot of friends and it's not all about winning ... just kidding," said Gabriel as she was met with laughter from the crowd.

Tournament co-host Nicole Cardinal also said the JANT is bigger than the games themselves, and instead is an example of communities coming together to allow this event to take place, from co-hosts to fundraisers.

"We would not be here without your aunties, uncles, grandparents ... all the ones that buy the 50/50," said Cardinal.

Bandits president Dylan Kular also praised all tournament participants and the fundraising done by families and communities for the tournament to happen.

"We thank everyone who traveled here who is going to provide the positive energy here this week," said Kular.

"There [wasn't] a day over the last year where we weren't thinking about fundraising ... to make sure this is the most special chance that has ever happened in the 50 years [of the tournament]," he continued.

The tournament is also a chance for spectators, athletes and everyone involved to create lifelong memories.

"Take advantage of this opportunity to connect with each other [and] build your friendships," added Kular.

The Opening Ceremony was also accompanied by a vendor market, where items such as Indigenous goods, clothes and jewelry were sold.

Tournament games begin on Monday at venues across Langley. Games from March 16-19 are free of charge to fans of all ages, thanks to the generous support of JANT 2026 sponsors. Tickets for the championship games are $10, and free of charge for fans 12 & Under and 65 & Over. Tickets for JANT 2026 are available at showpass.com.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from March 15, 2026

2026 Junior All Native Tournament Officially Tips Off - Vancouver Bandits

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