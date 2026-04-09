Cleveland Cavaliers G League Starter Miller Kopp Signs with Vancouver Bandits

Published on April 9, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits have announced that the club has signed current Cleveland Cavaliers NBA G League starter and former Indiana Hoosier and NBA G League champion Miller Kopp for the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

A 6-foot-7 forward from Houston, Tex., Kopp signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to the 2025-26 NBA season, where he was named to the club's Training Camp roster and appeared in two pre-season games. He is currently a member of the Cavaliers' NBA G League affiliate, Cleveland Charge where he is averaging 11.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals through 25.5 minutes per game.

Before joining the Charge, Kopp played two seasons with the Oklahoma City Blue, the G League affiliate of the NBA's Thunder, where he captured an NBA G League championship during the 2023-24 season.

"I am excited to compete in front of amazing fans and impact winning in all areas," said Kopp on joining the Bandits.

Prior to turning pro, Kopp graduated from Indiana University where he helped lead the Hoosiers to back-to-back NCAA March Madness appearances. During his tenure from 2021 to 2023, he averaged 6.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 blocks while starting in all 61 games played. He originally began his collegiate career at Northwestern University where he played three seasons for the Wildcats from 2018 to 2021.

"Miller Kopp is an absolute marksman. What sets him apart is his relentless work ethic and high character," commented head coach and general manager, Kyle Julius. "He has proven himself at every level from being a fan favorite at Indiana University, to shining in the G League and playing NBA minutes this season. He fits our culture of energy, effort, and enthusiasm."

Internationally, Kopp represented the United States at the 2025 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers appearing in games against the Bahamas and Puerto Rico.

The Bandits open the 2026 CEBL season on Thursday, May 14 on the road in Saskatoon before coming home for its Home Opener against the Edmonton Stingers on Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre.

Bandits Single Game Tickets and additional 2026 ticket options can be purchased here.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, the CEBL Mobile app, the CBC Gem app and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Marquee games will air nationally on CBC TV.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 9, 2026

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