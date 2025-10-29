Bandits President Dylan Kular Named CEBL Executive of the Year, Bandits Earn CEBL Community Champion Award

Published on October 29, 2025

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that the Vancouver Bandits have been honored with two awards as part of the league's annual Business Awards. The organization received the Community Champion Award, and team president Dylan Kular was named Executive of the Year.

Bandits team president Dylan Kular was named recipient of the CEBL's Executive of the Year award, earning the honour for a league-record third time (2021, 2022). The award recognizes a front office executive that has excelled in their role by enhancing their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience.

"This recognition is deeply meaningful, but it truly belongs to everyone within the Vancouver Bandits organization," said Kular. "Our players, coaches, front office, game day staff, and community partners each played a vital role in making the 2025 season one of the most successful in franchise history. This award reflects the collective effort, belief, and passion that drive our team both on and off the court, and I am incredibly proud of what we've built together."

Under Dylan Kular's leadership in 2025, the Vancouver Bandits combined on-court excellence with strong business and community performance. The team finished the regular season with the league's best record (19-5), led all CEBL franchises in ticketing and group sales growth, and achieved the highest year-over-year gains in digital engagement and social media followership.

The Bandits also earned top individual basketball honours this summer at the 2025 CEBL Awards, including Coach of the Year (Kyle Julius), MVP (Mitch Creek) and Canadian Player of the Year / Clutch Player of the Year (Tyrese Samuel).

Off the court, Kular oversaw the successful launch of the Bandits Community Foundation, helped secure the addition of renowned basketball content creator and viral sensation Tristan Jass to the CEBL, in collaboration with the league and Electrolit Canada, and expansion of fan and group engagement initiatives across British Columbia.

The Bandits organization was also named recipients of the Community Champion Award, recognizing the organization's sustained leadership and impact across British Columbia, reflecting their ongoing commitment to community, inclusion, and excellence in basketball.

In 2025, the Vancouver Bandits expanded their community reach through the launch of the Bandits Community Foundation, a charitable organization overseeing programs such as the Community Champion Initiative, Indigenous Basketball Collective, First Buckets, Secondary Buckets, and Inspiring Bandits Scholarship.

The club also became the first CEBL team to unveil a Filipino Heritage jersey and logo, with proceeds benefiting the United Way BC KAPWA STRONG Fund and Canadian Red Cross 2025 Vancouver Lapu Lapu Festival Appeal in support of those affected by events following the Vancouver Lapu-Lapu Day Festival.

Continuing their commitment to the Terry Fox Foundation, the Bandits signed a multi-year partnership supporting Canadian cancer research, including the return of their Terry Fox tribute jerseys.

Community engagement remained a cornerstone of the Bandits' efforts this year, with additional highlights including:

Hosting the fourth annual BC Basketball Festival at Langley Events Centre

Awarding six scholarships through the Inspiring Bandits program at the BC High School Basketball Championships

Delivering 77 on-court sessions and 12 free coaching clinics through Secondary Buckets, led by Bandits head coach Kyle Julius

Refurbishing Grays Park in South Vancouver through the Court Projects initiative

Hosting three cultural heritage theme games (Filipino Heritage, South Asian Heritage, and Indigenous Celebration), each ranking among the club's top five attended home games in 2025

The Bandits also launched a successful bid to host the 2026 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament, one of the largest youth basketball events in Canada, in partnership with Kwantlen First Nation and Vancity Nation youth basketball.

The 2025 CEBL Business Awards consist of four awards, given in recognition of accomplishments at both the team and executive levels (Award - Announcement Date - Winner):

Digital Excellence Award - Monday, October 27 - Calgary Surge

Community Champion - Tuesday, October 28 - Vancouver Bandits

Executive of the Year - Wednesday, October 29 - Dylan Kular, President, Vancouver Bandits

Franchise of the Year - Thursday, October 30 - TBA

Award winners were voted on by various groups comprised of league and team executives, including, but not limited to, members of the CEBL's Leadership Team and all 10 team presidents.







