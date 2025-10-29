Dylan Kular Named 2025 CEBL Executive of the Year

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that Dylan Kular, President of the Vancouver Bandits, has been named the 2025 CEBL Executive of the Year, earning the honour for a league-record third time (2021, 2022). The recognition comes a day after the Bandits secured the 2025 CEBL Community Champion Award, marking the second Business Award for the franchise this season and the fifth in just two years.

The CEBL has now revealed three of its four annual Business Award winners this year, with the Calgary Surge capturing the Digital Excellence Award on Monday. The league's 2025 Franchise of the Year recipient will be announced tomorrow (October 30).

EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

Awarded to a team executive who best lives the values of the CEBL by leading with integrity and good governance, fosters a positive organizational culture, leads a franchise that has demonstrated success on the basketball court, in the community and with the overall performance and development of their club's business during the past year, demonstrates a long-term vision to grow their franchise in its market, and contributes to the success of the league beyond their own club while being an inspiration and valued colleague to peers around the CEBL.

2025 Winner: Dylan Kular, President, Vancouver Bandits

Under Dylan Kular's leadership in 2025, the Vancouver Bandits combined on-court excellence with strong business and community performance. The team finished the regular season with the league's best record (19-5), led all CEBL franchises in ticketing and group sales growth, and achieved the highest year-over-year gains in digital engagement and social media followership.

The Bandits also earned top individual basketball honours this summer at the 2025 CEBL Awards, including Coach of the Year (Kyle Julius), MVP (Mitch Creek) and Canadian Player of the Year / Clutch Player of the Year (Tyrese Samuel).

Off the court, Kular oversaw the successful launch of the Bandits Community Foundation, leading to the aforementioned back-to-back Community Champion Awards, and helped secure the addition of renowned basketball content creator and viral sensation Tristan Jass to the CEBL, in collaboration with the league and Electrolit Canada.

Other notable off-court highlights include:

Fifth Business Award in two seasons for the franchise

Expansion of fan and group engagement initiatives across British Columbia

Kular's leadership continues to set the standard for excellence in the CEBL, blending competitive success with business growth, community engagement, and innovation.

The 2025 CEBL Business Awards consist of four awards, given in recognition of accomplishments at both the team and executive levels (Award - Announcement Date - Winner):

Digital Excellence Award - Monday, October 27 - Calgary Surge

Community Champion - Tuesday, October 28 - Vancouver Bandits

ðź-Executive of the Year - Wednesday, October 29 - Dylan Kular, President, Vancouver Bandits

Franchise of the Year - Thursday, October 30 - TBA

Award winners were voted on by various groups comprised of league and team executives, including, but not limited to, members of the CEBL's Leadership Team and all 10 team presidents.







