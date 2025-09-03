Bandits Partner with Vancouver Park Board to Refurbish Outdoor Basketball Court at Grays Park

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits announced Wednesday that the club has partnered with the Vancouver Park Board, Bandits Community Foundation and Little Legends Foundation to support the refurbishment of an outdoor basketball court at Grays Park in South Vancouver.

The refreshed court will be unveiled this fall as part of an official launch event in collaboration between the Vancouver Bandits, Vancouver Park Board, Bandits Community Foundation and Little Legends Foundation. The court refurbishment project is part of the Bandits Community Foundation's Court Projects program that enhances outdoor basketball courts across British Columbia, including most recently a court refurbishment in partnership with City of Pitt Meadows in September of 2024.

"Building a world class basketball court in this community has been a long time dream. Thanks to our partners at the Vancouver Bandits, Bandits Community Foundation and Vancouver Park Board for coming together to make this project happen - there are a number of incredible donors we are going to announce in the coming weeks," said Little Legends Foundation founder Spensir Sangara. "Grays Park was the perfect place for Court Projects, the basketball culture here is strong and connected. The legacy goes beyond the refurbishment where, with Vancouver Bandits and Bandits Community Foundation, we are going to host free youth camps and The Legendary Tournament at Grays Park starting in 2026."

The partnership was sparked in 2023 when Sangara expressed interest in building a basketball court for the South Vancouver community. Around the same time, the Bandits Community Foundation had completed a similar project in Pitt Meadows with the City of Pitt Meadows, creating a natural alignment between the two organizations.

"Basketball has the power to bring people together, and this project is about more than just a court - it is about creating a safe, vibrant space where young people and families can connect, play, and grow," said Vancouver Bandits team president Dylan Kular. "We are proud to work through Court Projects with our partners in the Vancouver Park Board, Bandits Community Foundation and Little Legends Foundation to invest in South Vancouver and to use sport as a tool for building resilience, unity, and positive change in the community."

The court refurbishment at Grays Park, located at 4850 St. Catherines Street in Vancouver, includes upgrades to the basketball hoops, playing area resurfacing and seating areas. Grays Park was identified as one of Vancouver's most active outdoor basketball spaces, and community feedback strongly supported the refurbishment.

"It has been amazing to see the local community come together with the Vancouver Bandits to upgrade this beloved neighbourhood court," says Vancouver Park Board Chair Laura Christensen. "Strategic partnerships like this allow us to deliver so much public benefit for our residents."







