Vancouver Bandits and Envision Financial Announce Landmark Partnership, Court Naming Rights

Published on December 11, 2025 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) have teamed up with Envision Financial, a division of First West Credit Union, in a groundbreaking partnership that redefines the fan experience and deepens community connections.

Under this multi-faceted agreement, the Bandits' home court at Langley Events Centre will officially be known as "Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre."

This move marks a significant milestone in the Bandits' growth and underscores Envision Financial's deep commitment to the communities of British Columbia. The relationship extends well beyond venue naming, aligning both organizations around culture, youth development, and community engagement.

"This partnership with Envision Financial represents an investment in the long-term growth of basketball in British Columbia," said Dylan Kular, President of the Vancouver Bandits. "Their values align deeply with our commitment to community, accessibility, and creating meaningful experiences for families across British Columbia."

Beyond the naming rights, the partnership delivers impact:

Heritage Series: Co-presented by Envision Financial, these marquee game nights will honour Indigenous, South Asian and Filipino communities, creating vibrant cultural celebrations for fans.

School Tour: Envision Financial joins the Bandits Community Foundation to expand youth leadership and basketball education. Last season, the program visited 77 schools and hosted 12 free coaches' clinics.

"Partnering with the Vancouver Bandits is about creating something meaningful together, " says Tamara Hendsbee, President at Envision Financial. "By bringing culture and sport to the forefront, we can help communities flourish and open doors for youth to learn and grow. Naming the court is just the beginning; through the Heritage Series and School Tour, we're proud to work alongside the Bandits to deliver experiences that unite fans and build stronger communities across British Columbia."

This upcoming season the Bandits will carry forward this strategic collaboration with Envision Financial as a cornerstone of their game-day identity, cultural engagement and community legacy.







