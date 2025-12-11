Sea Bears Agreed to Terms with Xavier Moon

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears are pleased to announce that they have agreed to terms with point guard Xavier Moon for the 2026 season.

Moon (6-2; Morehead State; born January 2, 1995, in Goodwater, AL) is a three-time Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) Player of the Year and brings elite scoring, playmaking ability, and professional experience from international leagues, the CEBL, and the NBA.

The Goodwater, Alabama native played two seasons at Northwest Florida State College, helping the program win the National Junior College Championship. He later transferred to Morehead State, where he played two seasons and averaged 16.0 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in his senior year, earning First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference honours.

"I believe adding Xavier to our organization brings tremendous value both on and off the court. He's a proven winner and someone who has shown he can excel in this league and at the NBA level," said Winnipeg Sea Bears Head Coach and General Manager Mike Raimbault. "He's a true professional who understands the importance of our community and our fans, and we're confident the impact he makes off the court will be just as significant as what he brings on it."

Moon has spent time overseas, in North American pro leagues, and across multiple seasons in the CEBL. In 2021, he averaged a league-leading 23.1 points per game on his way to a third straight Player of the Year award and All-CEBL First Team recognition. That season included a 39-point performance, which stood as the CEBL single-game scoring record at the time.

