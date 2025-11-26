Winnipeg Sea Bears Deepen Leadership Team

Published on November 26, 2025 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







The Winnipeg Sea Bears are pleased to announce that Rhéanne Marcoux will be joining the organization as Chief Brand and Experience Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

An alum of Red River College and the University of Winnipeg, Rhéanne has had a progressive and distinguished career in broadcast journalism, sports marketing and as an entrepreneur with her own creative agency. She's worked with Radio Canada, True North Sports and Entertainment and has spent the past 11 years with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, most recently as Vice President Marketing and Communications for the 112th Grey Cup.

In this newly created executive role, Rhéanne will be responsible for leading the Sea Bears' overall brand strategy, fan and guest experience, marketing, and community engagement. She will oversee the development of integrated campaigns, in-venue and digital experiences, and partnerships that deepen the connection between the Sea Bears and fans across Manitoba and beyond.

"Rhéanne brings a rare combination of strategic brand insight and a deep understanding of what makes live sports unforgettable," said David Asper, Chair and CEO of the Winnipeg Sea Bears. "As we continue to grow our fan base and our impact in the community, her leadership will be critical in shaping how people experience Sea Bears basketball - not just on game day, but every day of the year."

As Chief Brand and Experience Officer, Rhéanne will work closely with the executive team, basketball operations, and business partners to ensure every touchpoint with the Sea Bears organization reflects the team's values, energy, and commitment to excellence, both on and off the court.

"Stepping into this role feels incredibly meaningful. The Sea Bears have ignited something special in our city, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to help shape the next chapter of that story," said Rhéanne. "Winnipeg fans bring a level of passion and pride that is truly unmatched, and I'm looking forward to building on experiences that honour that spirit."

Rhéanne will be completing her current duties with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and will assume her new role with the Winnipeg Sea Bears on January 1, 2026.







