Winnipeg Sea Bears Announce Leadership Transition

Published on September 11, 2025 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced today that Jason Smith will be transitioning out of his role as President over the coming months. Smith helped establish the franchise and led the Sea Bears through its first three seasons.

When Smith was first engaged to guide the due diligence process, finalize the franchise deal, and bring the Sea Bears to life, he committed to dedicating himself fully to the team for its crucial early years. With that three-year commitment coming to an end this fall, Smith will step back from day-to-day duties in order to rebalance his professional life, including devoting more time to his company, Smith Events, while maintaining a strong connection to the Sea Bears.

Under a new agreement, Smith will remain with the organization in a consulting capacity, focusing on a variety of strategic projects and continuing to provide guidance and expertise as the team enters its next phase of growth. Team Owner and Chairman David Asper will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer as the Sea Bears restructure.

"We're all very fortunate that three years ago Jason agreed to set aside a very successful business and stable personal life and commit all his energy to launching the Sea Bears, which we knew would be all-encompassing and chaotic", said David Asper. "He's a co-founder of the team, always will be, and I look forward to continuing our relationship with big goals yet to achieve."

"It has been an honour to serve as President of the Sea Bears and to help create something so special for the city and province," said Smith. "I look forward to supporting David and the team through this transition and into the next chapter, while also returning focus to Smith Events and other projects that allow me to contribute in new ways." This transition sets the stage for the next phase of the Sea Bears' growth, as the team continues to strengthen its place in the local and national professional sports landscape.







