Sea Bears Name Mike Raimbault General Manager and Head Coach

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced today that Mike Raimbault has been named the team's new General Manager and Head Coach, taking over for Mike Taylor, whose contract will conclude shortly. Alongside his new role with the Sea Bears, Raimbault will continue leading the University of Winnipeg men's basketball team as Head Coach.

A familiar face to Winnipeg basketball fans, Raimbault returns for his fourth season with the Sea Bears after guiding the University of Winnipeg Wesmen men's team to back-to-back Canada West Championship final appearances in 2023 and 2024. This past season, he led the Wesmen to a program-best 16-4 regular season record.

Raimbault's roots in Manitoba run deep. He grew up and played college basketball in Brandon, later joining the Brandon University coaching staff and helping the team capture a U SPORTS (then CIS) silver medal in 2007. He went on to win a CCAA national championship as head coach of the UNBC Timberwolves before taking the helm at the University of Winnipeg, where he continues to serve as head coach of the Wesmen men's program. Raimbault has also been part of the Sea Bears' coaching staff since their inaugural season, serving as an assistant coach.

"We made a strategic decision to build the next steps of our organization with a team leader who is in our market on a year round basis, and to join other teams in the league who are developing Canadians coaching at the pro level. Mike Taylor did an amazing job for us but we feel we need some prairie dirt, Canadian shield and wheatfield soul in our DNA at this time," said owner David Asper. "Mike Raimbault has all of that, combined with three years serving as an assistant coach with the Sea Bears and a demonstrated career of national success at the highest levels of amateur basketball. We are looking forward to the 2026 season."

Now stepping into the head coach and front-office role, Raimbault brings a hometown perspective and a full-time presence in Winnipeg, which the organization says will be vital in growing the game and deepening connections with fans and local basketball programs.

"I'm honoured and excited to take on this new opportunity with the Winnipeg Sea Bears as the next step in my coaching career. I have been fortunate to be in the Sea Bears organization for the past three seasons and I'm looking forward to leading this tremendous franchise into the future," said Raimbault. "I am where I am today because of the support of my family as well as many mentors and influences in the basketball community. I am thankful to everyone who has played a part in my coaching journey. I owe a debt of gratitude to Mike Taylor for bringing me on his staff three years ago and I would not be able to fulfill this role without the unwavering support of the Wesmen Athletics family and our student-athletes. It is a pleasure to coach the Wesmen, and I'm grateful to be able to continue leading that program while taking on this exciting new role. I can't wait to get to work."

The Sea Bears extended their gratitude to Mike Taylor for his dedication and leadership throughout the team's first three seasons. Taylor guided Winnipeg to its inaugural playoff appearance in 2023 and played a pivotal role in helping establish professional basketball in Manitoba. His commitment to the organization, passion for the game, and connection with fans helped lay a strong foundation for the future of the Sea Bears. The team thanks him sincerely for his work in growing the game in Winnipeg and across the province.







