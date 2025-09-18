Sea Bears Veteran Campbell Retires, Joins Winnipeg Coaching Staff

Winnipeg Sea Bears guard Alex Campbell

The Winnipeg Sea Bears announced today that veteran guard Alex Campbell has retired from professional basketball and will transition into a new role as the club's Assistant General Manager and Assistant Coach.

Campbell, a cornerstone of the Sea Bears roster over the past two seasons, leaves behind a decorated CEBL playing career to embark on the next chapter of his basketball journey in Winnipeg. Known for his leadership, defensive tenacity, and clutch performances, Campbell will now bring those same qualities to the sidelines and the front office.

The move marks the first coaching staff decision made by newly appointed General Manager and Head Coach Mike Raimbault, who officially took the helm on August 28.

"Alex is a veteran of the league and brings a wealth of experience to his new role with the organization," said Raimbault. "He has been a Sea Bear since day one and we are excited to continue supporting him as he steps into his new role on the staff."

A seasoned professional with seven years of CEBL experience, Campbell made history in 2024 when he became the first Canadian player to reach 1,000 career points. He achieved the milestone with a dramatic target-score three-pointer to win Winnipeg's home opener against the Scarborough Shooting Stars. Campbell is currently an Assistant Coach with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's basketball team.

"This game has given me so much, and I'm grateful for every teammate, coach, and fan I've met along the way," said Campbell. "Winnipeg has become home for me, and I'm honoured to continue giving back to this team and this city in my new role. I'm excited to help build something special here."

Over his CEBL career, Campbell suited up for the Vancouver Bandits, Fraser Valley Bandits and Saskatchewan Rattlers, where he was named 2019 Championship Weekend MVP. He retired ranked fifth all-time in points scored and fifth in all-time steals, cementing his place as one of the league's all-time greats.

