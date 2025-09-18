Jordan Baker Named Edmonton Stingers President

Edmonton Stingers President, Head Coach and GM Jordan Baker

Stingers Entertainment Group LP (SEG), owner of the Edmonton Stingers and co-owner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, announced Thursday that Jordan Baker has assumed the role of President of the organization. Baker will continue to be Head Coach and General Manager of the Stingers. He has also become a part owner of SEG.

"I am both excited and humbled to become the leader of not just our team but our whole business," said Baker. "Edmonton has been such a huge part of my life and to be able to advance my basketball and business career right here at home means the world to me. Our fan support has grown tremendously over the past three seasons and I am determined to continue to widen our impact across the city in the years to come."

Baker has been front and center with the Stingers from day one, first as a standout forward on the floor from 2019-2022. His accolades as a player include two CEBL Championships, four All CEBL Team selections, and the 2020 CEBL Canadian Player of the Year award. He retired in 2022 as the franchise all-time leader in total points and rebounds, the latter a title which he still holds.

Baker took on the role of Head Coach in 2023 and added the General Manager title in 2024. Following the 2024 season, Baker was promoted to full-time Head Coach and General Manager and took on the role of Vice President of Basketball Operations and Community Engagement where he launched the Stingers flagship community program the Basketball Bridge presented by Sterling Homes.

"It is not unusual for individuals who have been star athletes to become great coaches and general managers", said James Burns, Managing Partner of SEG LP. "But to also rise to head the entire business operations as well as basketball is almost unheard of. Jordan is a uniquely talented basketball expert and business executive and we are very fortunate he has chosen to sign on with the Stingers for the long term".

Baker has been at the apex of basketball in Edmonton since a young age, playing for the Harry Ainlay Titans and later the University of Alberta Golden Bears, where he remains the all-time leader in points, rebounds, assists, and steals across 98 games played. He received his Master of Coaching from the U of A, and later spent four years as an assistant coach, accumulating a 78-21 record. This fall, Baker was inducted into the University of Alberta Sports Wall of Fame as part of the 2025 class.

Hailing from a prevalent basketball family deeply rooted in the Edmonton community, Baker is the son of Doug and Trix Baker. Doug was a Golden Bear from 1974-1977, where he was a three-time team MVP and Canada West All-Star. He retired with five program records, including scoring average and single season scoring average. Trix was also a standout player at the U of A, being named an All-Canadian with the Pandas in 3 seasons. After her standout playing career, she would head coach multiple CCAA and CIS programs, including U of A. Both Trix and Doug are also members of the U of A Sports Wall of Fame.

Baker will begin his role as President immediately as the team prepares for their eighth season tipping off in spring 2026. During the Stingers offseason, Baker and the Stingers will remain an active force in the community with their Basketball Bridge program, offering accessible, youth-focused basketball programming year-round.

